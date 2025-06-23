The home care industry is a unique sector that’s community-oriented and compassionate while providing a good return on investment. For providers considering a move into franchising, HomeWell Care Services sheds even more light on the opportunity.
Why Providers are Opening Home Care Franchises
Opening a home care franchise is more feasible today than ever, and more valuable, due to the industry’s expansion. In 2023, the U.S. spent an estimated $147 billion on FFS Medicare home health, according to CMS. And the industry is expected to continue to grow.
For providers looking for an entry point, HomeWell Care Services is an in-home care provider that serves people nationwide and in local markets. Its innovative signature programs and specialized services set it apart from other providers. The franchise provides business owners and investors with opportunities to open a home care entity, believing it can improve care access for those who need it and foster communities to be closer than ever.
HomeWell Care Services already has a reputable network of experienced franchise owners. It has more than 70 active franchisees in over 140 active territories. On average, each territory has about 40,000 seniors per 300,000 population.
As the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) notes, the country’s 80+ population will increase from 14.7 million people in 2025 to nearly 23 million in 2035, a growth rate of over 55% in just 10 years. With its stable revenue stream driving a high ROI, a home care franchise makes sense financially.
HomeWell Care Services is already helping entrepreneurs start their own enterprises with a zero initial franchise fee to maximize savings as well. Working with HomeWell brings them predictable and consistent upfront costs for simplified money management.
Providers linking with HomeWell Care Services can look forward to training and guidance for help navigating the home care industry. HomeWell Care Services holds a comprehensive process that will assist franchisees with the set up and launch. Ongoing training and development are also provided to let them scale and succeed.
Marketing and operational support are also available. Starting a small business can be challenging, but HomeWell Care Services already has a recognizable name and reputation around the country. With the extra resources, it’s easier to promote your services, attract customers and retain caregivers while growing.
More Benefits of Owning a Home Care Franchise
Owning a home care franchise is a unique experience, as it thrives on community involvement. A franchise owner’s focus is the health and safety of older adults in the region. For providers with a passion for deepening their connections in the community, it’s a good business model to pursue, especially considering the tradeoff of gaining assistance and advice from the experienced leaders at HomeWell. For existing home-based care providers, branching out to home care offers portfolio diversification and further industry experience.
