Why The Home Is Integral To Humana’s Evolution To Health Care Services Powerhouse

Although Humana (NYSE: HUM) is known as a major insurance company, these days, it is positioning itself as a health services company. CenterWell, which includes a home health segment, is a big part of this evolution.

The payvider plans to expand its home health service line to protect and grow its market share, while investing in operational and clinical improvement and accelerating value-based arrangements.

“CenterWell is a sizable part of what we do at this point,” Humana CEO Jim Rechtin said during the company’s investor conference this month. “The insurance company itself has a much larger Medicaid presence, and the way that our Medicaid and our Medicare businesses work together is about delivering health services at the end of the day. This is really what we’ve become.”

Humana is one of the largest insurers in the country, with nearly six million Medicare Advantage (MA) members in its health plans. CenterWell is Humana’s provider services arm, which includes home health, pharmacy and primary care.

CenterWell Home Health has 350 branch locations across 37 states, and offers skilled nursing and therapy services to patients in the home. Over 70% of Humana MA members reside in a CenterWell Home Health service area.

Humana executives said they plan to grow the company’s home health service line, including de novo growth to increase density in existing markets and through acquisition.

“Skilled home health is a fragmented space where the top 10 providers represent less than 30% of total market share,” Dr. Sanjay Shetty, president of CenterWell, said. “This creates an opportunity to pursue strategic acquisition, further building upon our proven ability to absorb new acquisitions onto our scaled national platforms.”

Shetty also said the company plans to launch new ancillary outpatient services and broaden its post-acute navigation models to more Humana health plan members over time.

“It is incredibly powerful to have a clinician in the home, someone who can see a patient and how they really live,” Shetty said. “Our team spends time [understanding] personal goals and the barriers to better health. My own time with this team has shown how very specific targeted interventions can have an outsized impact.”

Shetty noted that in addition to supporting patients in the home, CenterWell’s at-home care services arm was designed to accelerate value-based approaches to care.

CenterWell has also made investments in operational and clinical improvement initiatives that the company’s leaders said will result in future reductions in their operating cost ratio.

“This includes programs that support more consistency and lower cost in the design of a home health episode,” Shetty said. “And also allows us to keep in touch with patients even after discharge to help them avoid a return to the hospital. That pivot to value, however, requires a commitment to the role of home-based care to improve outcomes, quality, and experience. That is the potential of a mature and integrated platform and we are seeing durable results both from our care delivery asset as well as our post-acute navigation and management services.”

In terms of performance, CenterWell has secured solid investment returns in the home solutions segment, despite industry-level rate pressures.

“As a leading provider of home health, we have been able to leverage our scale to drive operational efficiency and foster innovation across our national footprint,” Shetty said. “In support of our transition to value, we will continue to deliver better patient outcomes and enhanced patient experience. Further, home solutions are a highly complementary asset with substantial overlap with Humana health plan. And looking ahead, we plan to continue investing in this important platform.”

The company reported positive outcomes, including reductions in hospital admissions and improvements in the total cost of care.

“We far outpace the industry average and recently posted results that put us at the top of our national peer set,” Shetty said.