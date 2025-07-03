3 Factors That Make A Prime Home Health Acquisition Target

Industry experts suggest that home-based care companies will expand into new service areas by acquiring other businesses with complementary offerings. As this trend toward future acquisitions continues to grow, certain factors frequently make a company a more attractive target.

Financial performance and stability

When looking at a company for possible acquisition, investors analyze financial statements for consistent revenue growth, strong profitability margins and effective cash flow management. Agencies with solid economic performance indicate stability and growth potential, making them attractive to investors.

Furthermore, companies aiming to acquire other businesses primarily focus on financially healthy organizations that demonstrate steady revenue growth and profitability. Organizations with higher EBITDA and robust referral sources are considered desirable targets, according to Forbes Partners.

“[Investors seek] a strong set of referral source relationships; that could mean a diversified set of referral sources, strategic partnerships with referral sources or some more formalized, deeper relationship,” Joe Widmar, director of mergers and acquisitions at Chicago-based global business and technology consulting firm West Monroe, told Home Health Care News. “Filling the top of the funnel and driving referral conversion is one area that is a priority for a solid acquisition target.”

For home health care agencies, relying on a single-payer source can be risky. If that payer cuts rates, reduces benefits or terminates the contract, it could have a significant impact on an agency’s finances. Therefore, a diversified mix of payers — including commercial insurers, Medicare, Medicaid and self-pay patients — is a sign of a more stable revenue stream and better reimbursement rates, which are attractive to buyers, Widmar said.

Avid Health at Home CEO Jennifer Lentz said that payer diversification is a priority for her business. The company has been active in mergers and acquisitions, completing multiple transactions in 2023.

“We spend a lot of time with our operators, looking at ‘You’re about 85% Medicaid and 15% contract. Let’s talk about how we’re going to grow private pay in your market. Let’s talk about where you can see some traction and different referral sources,’” she told HHCN during the Capital+Strategy conference in 2024. “We work hard to make sure we keep that diversity. It’s a priority for us not to put all our eggs in one basket.”

Avid Health at Home is a home care platform backed by Havencrest Capital. The organization serves over 103 counties in three states.

Reputation and growth potential

While profits are a significant factor, investors are increasingly looking beyond financial metrics to evaluate leadership vision, brand reputation and consumer loyalty. Being a market leader in a specific region or segment, with a strong brand presence, makes an organization especially attractive. Factors such as high demand in service areas, the ability to scale efficiently and organic growth potential are indicators of a company’s longevity, according to Widmar.

“When I’m looking at home health agencies, I want to know about their reputation within the community,” David DeGumbia, senior vice president and chief development officer at Compassus, said during the Capital+Strategy conference on April 10.

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, Compassus offers a comprehensive range of home-based care services including home health care, home infusion therapy, palliative care, hospice care and high-acuity home-based care. It has more than 270 locations across 30 states.

A strong reputation reflects consistent, high-quality care, which not only attracts clients but also helps retain staff, boosts referrals and increases visibility. A highly skilled workforce, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and specialized caregivers, is especially important to investors. Additionally, an effective management team is vital, as it ensures smooth operations and fosters strong personal relationships, leading to high retention rates, according to Widmar.

Buyers also evaluate operational efficiency through metrics like patient outcomes, customer satisfaction and retention rates. Efficiently operating agencies can command higher valuations.

“A business capable of demonstrating retention rates at or above industry averages—especially for field staff and direct care workers—and that has a clear job structure or career path within their organization for these roles, is quite rare,” he said. “When such businesses exist, they stand out because they often experience below-average attrition. Being a caregiver with the opportunity to transition into managing a branch or eventually advancing to regional leadership is a significant advantage. A proven track record of developing employees along this career path is essential, given the labor dynamics in these industries.”

Technological advancements

Another factor is the soundness of the target’s technology landscape, not only in terms of fundamental infrastructure and security measures but also in how they use technology to enable operations, according to Widmar. This distinguishes a good acquisition target from one that could offer a competitive advantage or even serve as a model for further expansion.

When preparing GrandCare Health Services for its sale, CEO David Bell said his team focused on achieving clinical, operational and financial excellence, leveraging technology because investors don’t need “another generic provider.”

“We tested software designed to streamline and optimize various parts of our workflow,” Bell said during the Capital+Strategy conference. “As a result, we experienced growth of 30% to 35% in 12 months and doubled our profit.”

This kind of streamlined operation is what investors want. However, Widmar noted that different requirements from state to state can create technological integration challenges.

“As the average enterprise expands into new states, the challenge of integration becomes quite significant,” he said. “They not only have to incorporate new operational systems to achieve some level of standardization but also must consider the differences from state to state in reimbursement and regulations. This complexity makes it increasingly difficult to configure technology to support daily operations.”