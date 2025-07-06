6 Home Care Companies To Watch In 2025

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

Home care providers are facing all-new struggles in 2025. From immigration policies that threaten to further constrict an already strained caregiver workforce to Medicaid budget cuts that threaten to impact access to care, the pressures on the industry are mounting.

Yet, among these headwinds, a select group of providers is standing out due to their willingness to embrace innovation and adapt to new challenges. With that in mind, Home Health Care News identified a list of providers that have distinguished themselves from their peers. Whether through inventive reimbursement strategies, forward-thinking recruitment and retention models, or an embrace of new technologies, these organizations are setting new standards in the field.

There are, of course, many providers worth watching that didn’t make this list; for instance, we’re keeping an eye on how BrightStar Care’s next era starts to unfold following the company’s acquisition by Peak Rock Capital earlier this year. But, we believe the companies we selected are particularly worth watching for the reasons we lay out below – often, these organizations are exemplifying how the industry is responding to key trends and challenges.

Home Health Care News is highlighting six of these innovative organizations in this exclusive, members-only HHCN+ story.

Devoted Guardians

Home care is a people business – companies must prioritize their caregivers just as much (if not more) than their clients to succeed in an increasingly difficult recruitment and retention landscape.

Tempe, Arizona-based Devoted Guardians made HHCN’s list for its tech-forward methods of recruiting caregivers and clients, as well as its employment benefits that stand out from those of other providers.

Devoted Guardians, founded in 2007, offers personal care, housekeeping, respite and specialized Alzheimer’s and dementia care services across Arizona.

Aaron Sinykin, the company’s founder and CEO, previously told HHCN that he has “really immersed” himself in finding ways to apply AI to all aspects of the company, and has also turned to robotic process automation. The company now operates an AI employee recruiting system that eliminates the problem of potential employees “ghosting.”

“In the past, when they would apply for a job at night, or on the weekend, they’d wait for a response on Monday morning,” Sinykin said. “We found that people just weren’t that patient anymore. They wanted a result when they wanted it, and I think that is just an overall reflection of where everything is now. We have to be able to meet everyone with overall needs and wants.”

On top of innovating on how to recruit workers, the company has implemented classic methods to retain employees: more generous benefit packages. Devoted Guardians caregivers who qualify as full-time employees can receive health insurance, 401(k), and the company offers dental, vision, disability, life, accident and cancer insurance. The company also provides employees bonuses based on milestones – and another AI-powered system designed to boost retention.

The AI system combs through EHR software and extracts data points for caregivers, assigning them a point value. These points accumulate into a star rating, which has a financial benefit.

The company also leverages technology on its patient-facing side, having collaborated with Banner Health to implement a patient care navigation program. The program, which incorporates certified navigators and nurse navigators, has resulted in more than 3,000 touchpoints and nearly 300 referrals as of February. The company reports that this initiative has resulted in a 49% reduction in hospitalizations and estimated savings of over $5 million.

It will be worth watching to see how Devoted Guardians’ innovative approaches to industry-wide problems pay off in the long run.

Synergy Home Care

As far as franchise home care companies that are growing rapidly, Synergy Home Care tops the list. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Synergy has franchise operations in nearly 550 territories in 42 states and was listed on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500 list. CEO Charlie Young told HHCN that the company will only grow “stronger” in the next five years.

But Synergy made this list not just because of its swiftly growing footprint. The company also has a strong focus on best practices to help its franchisees thrive, and an eye to the clinical issues top of mind for recipients of home care.

Behavioral health is a critical concern for many, and Synergy has partnered with Teladoc Health’s (NYSE: TDOC) digital mental health platform BetterHelp to help older adults with mental health as well as social and physical health. Offering mental health services can also help home care providers stand out from their peers, experts have told HHCN.

Additionally, HHCN always keeps track of companies that have recently changed ownership to see how new leaders change or continue the direction the company has taken thus far. Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP) acquired Synergy at the beginning of this year, keeping the company’s executive team.

“The LLCP investment will help accelerate our efforts to deliver on these commitments, drive growth and be the company that people look to in home care for leadership and excellence in delivery of service,” Young previously told HHCN.

It will be worth watching if Young’s prediction about the acquisition pans out.

Right at Home

Home care behemoth Right at Home made HHCN’s list of home care providers to watch, not just because of its scale and plans for growth, but because of its innovation in technology and new reimbursement programs.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Right at Home has over 750 franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and the Netherlands and delivers 473,000 hours of care weekly. The provider’s CEO has plans for vigorous growth beyond its current scale, seeking to double its current number of care hours in five to 10 years.

The company also aims to continue expanding its geographic footprint – and has a record of outperforming its goals in 2024. Right at Home aimed to award 24 franchises per year, but in 2024, the company awarded 24 new franchises and opened 27 new franchises.

CEO Margaret Haynes is familiar with setting significant, measurable goals. In 2024, Haynes set a goal of increasing its caregiver count by over 50%.

In addition to the company’s moves to expand its care hours, geographic footprint, number of caregivers and franchisees, Right at Home has made moves to become involved with value-based care models.

The company has partnered with virtual nursing startup PocketRN, a participant in the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model launched by CMS last year. The partnership allows Right at Home to utilize GUIDE without being an official GUIDE participant, including Medicare reimbursement for respite care.

HHCN has predicted that GUIDE can help home care providers demonstrate their value and seek financial upside. Right at Home is among the first to capitalize on this opportunity and therefore a company to watch.

Endurance Home Care

While Stamford, Connecticut-based Endurance Home Care does not boast a long history of growth and innovation, the new company’s holistic approach to care and its founder/CEO’s resume have earned it a spot among emerging companies to watch.

Care Advantage and Elara Caring veteran Andrew Schwartz announced the launch of Endurance Home Care in November, specifying that the company was taking a different approach to home care from the crowd.

“We think that we can do more than just show up and provide good care,” Schwartz previously told HHCN. “Some of those things that we think differentiate [Endurance Home Care] include integrative care coordination, the use of technology, like smart watches and audio monitoring to track client health and activity. We spent a lot of effort on a more comprehensive wellness program around nutrition, mobility and cognitive stimulation. This is how we think of things from a holistic approach.”

Endurance Home Care serves Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut and operates in the private pay market. While an exclusive focus on private pay means the company lacks a diversified payer mix, it does make it more immune to some regulatory changes that are adding mounting pressure to other home care providers.

CEO Schwartz has previously served as chief operating officer at Care Advantage and chief of staff and head of M&A at Elara Caring. Schwartz now aims to establish the company through referral sources and partnerships.

Between the company’s tech-enabled approach to care and its leaders’ experience in the industry, Home Care deserves close attention.

Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS) has a track record of making strategically-minded moves and is already seeing the payoff.

The Frisco, Texas-based company operates 260 locations across 23 states and is continuing to grow – but the company has also demonstrated that it knows when to step away from an investment.

In May 2024, Addus announced that it would sell its personal care business in New York in a deal worth “up to” $23 million. Addus CEO Dirk Allison cited a challenging market and start-and-stop changes in the state’s approach to home care that required “a disproportionate amount of management resources for limited financial contribution.”

Joe Widmar, director at West Monroe, cited the sale as an example of companies operating more efficiently by focusing on geographic density, rather than reaching the highest number of markets.

Since the divestment, Addus acquired Gentiva’s personal care assets for about $350 million, deepening its footprint in five states and moving it into two new states. The strategic move out of one state and into two others appears to have paid off, with the company announcing in June that it projected $35 million in additional revenue due to reimbursement rate hikes in Illinois and Texas.

With a track record of taking meaningful strategic moves, it will be worth watching to see where and how Addus continues to grow.

Caretech

Omaha, Nebraska-based Caretech is taking an active approach to innovation and has big goals in mind.

The company, which operates in three states and offers personal care, companionship and household assistance, is currently aiming to enhance its care management function, expand its footprint and improve its services.

Caretech has recently implemented a series of technological enhancements to increase efficiencies and improve caregiver engagement. When Chief Operating Officer Kerin Zuger joined the company last year, she saw several opportunities to enhance the company’s technology stack. Her technology initiatives have included the adoption of a recruitment platform designed to revamp its applicant tracking and onboarding process.

The program allows Caretech not only to improve hiring but also to free up time previously spent on unserious candidates.

The company has also transitioned away from manual scheduling and now uses a digital home care operations platform. As cost pressures on home care companies mount, improving efficiency is one of the key tactics for staying afloat during difficult times.

Caretech also leverages a time-honored recruitment technique: word-of-mouth referrals.

The company uses an engagement platform that allows internal caregivers to submit referrals and also helps the company track the quality of applicants.

While improving operational efficiency, Caretech has also set sizable goals for the future, aiming to double in size within three years through de novo growth and M&A.

“We aim to expand our operations to multiple states and become a dominant player in the Midwest region within the next five years,” Zuger previously told HHCN.