Best Buy Health Lays Off 161 Employees After Current Health Divestiture

After reporting troubles with its home-based care business and divesting home-focused technology company Current Health, Best Buy Health has laid off 161 employees.

The layoffs will go into effect on Sept. 12, according to California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) report.

Boston-based Best Buy Health, a subsidiary of Best Buy, provides virtual care, consumer health products and device-based emergency response services for older adults.

The layoff announcement comes only weeks after Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) sold Current Health back to the company’s co-founder and former CEO, Christopher McGhee. Best Buy owned the company for less than four years.

Boston-based Current Health operates a health care platform that includes remote care management, telehealth and patient engagement tools designed for in-home care.

Best Buy and Current Health did not respond to Home Health Care News’ request for comment by the time of publication.

The divestment of Current Health followed Best Buy’s announcement in late May that it spent $109 million in restructuring charges during Q1 of 2025, largely related to a restructuring initiative in its Best Buy Health business. The costs were primarily related to asset impairments.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said the company’s home-based care segment had struggled more than anticipated.

“The business that we have called active aging, our lively business, or even just some of the care at home business, these remain very viable business models for the future,” Barry said on the company’s Q1 earnings call. “Now the part that has been harder and taken longer to develop than we initially thought is some of the very discreet in-home health that we are providing in partnership with some of the health care industry.”

Barry cited the uncertain future of the hospital-at-home waiver and the financial struggles facing health care providers in general as reasons for the added complexities in the company’s home-based care business.

The hospital-at-home waiver program is currently slated to expire in September, though lawmakers introduced a bill yesterday that would extend the program through 2030.

Best Buy Health’s forays into the at-home care space have also included a 2023 hospital-at-home partnership with Atrium Health and its 2018 acquisition of GreatCall, a company that develops and sells technology to support and extend older adults’ independence.