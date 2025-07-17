CMS To Cut Medicaid Workforce Initiatives For Home- And Community-Based Services

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Thursday that it will no longer approve funding for new Medicaid workforce initiatives for home- and community-based services.

CMS plans to cut other Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) initiatives as well, including policies on continuous eligibility, which allows people to remain enrolled in Medicaid for a specific period of time when they are no longer qualified for Medicaid.

It estimates that rolling back workforce initiatives will result in savings of over $1 billion.

“For too long, Medicaid and CHIP have drifted away from their core mission of providing a safety net for the truly vulnerable – that ends now,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in a statement. “CMS is restoring commonsense guardrails to Medicaid and CHIP, which will ensure that Medicaid remains a lifeline for those who are eligible and in need of quality health care.”

Medicaid workforce inititives were intended to “strengthen and build” several industries’ workforces, including primary care, behavioral health, dental and home- and community-based services. The inititivies included programs such as student loan replyment and workforce training programs.

CMS will allow currently approved initiatives to run their course, but says the agency does not anticipate approving new section 1115 waivers that authorize funds for workforce initiatives.

“Going forward, CMS is focused on supporting actions that demonstrate clear health benefits, cost savings, and strong accountability for federal spending,” read a letter from Drew Snyder, deputy administrator and director of CMS. “This reflects a recalibrated approach that reinforces statutory boundaries, enhances oversight, and ensures taxpayer-funded benefits go only to those who meet eligibility requirements so that we can prioritize funding for our most vulnerable citizens.”

Staffing shortages have plagued the home-based care industry for years, at times causing home care shifts to go unfilled and people to go without necessary services. They have also caused home-based care companies to stop providing home care services altogether.

As the population ages, demand for care has increased, but the workforce has not kept pace, creating waitlists and backlogs for services.

Earlier this year, CMS announced rollbacks to other programs funded through section 1115 waivers that impact in-home care. The agency announced in April that it planned to no longer approve funding for some services previously covered by state section 1115 demonstrations, including some in-home non-medical services.

“1115 waivers have been a critical policy tool for states to design Medicaid programs that address the real-world needs of complex patient populations,” Kristen Palumbo, chief operating officer and chief compliance officer of Innovive Health, said about the funding cuts in April. “These waivers allow for innovative approaches that reduce barriers to access and improve outcomes. Scaling back this flexibility would not only limit states’ ability to respond to local needs, but also risk destabilizing care for those who rely on it most.”