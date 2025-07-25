Dealbook: Caring Excellence Expands, Jewish Family Home Care Partners With MedBetterHealth To Utilize GUIDE Model

Caring Excellence opens new location

Caring Excellence has opened a new location in Florence, Kentucky, a state where the company has maintained a presence for over 13 years.

Caring Excellence provides personalized, non-medical home care, including assistance with daily routines, companionship and memory support. The move into northern Kentucky comes at a time when more families are seeking ways to help their loved ones age safely at home, according to the company.

“We know families in Northern Kentucky are already doing so much to care for their loved ones,” Marcus O’Malley, co-owner, said in a statement. “Our goal is to be a steady presence, someone they can count on when the needs become more than they can manage alone.”

Caring Excellence is a Kentucky-licensed, family-owned home care agency with offices in Louisville, Lexington and Florence.

Jewish Family Home Care partners with MedBetterHealth

Jewish Family Home Care has partnered with MedBetterHealth to increase access to comprehensive in-home dementia care for patients and caregivers in South Florida.

The partnership will enable Jewish Family Home Care, based in Plantation, Florida, to offer dementia care using the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) GUIDE model.

Jewish Family Home Care offers extensive, non-medical home health services for seniors in Broward County, Florida. Serving over 400 clients, including more than 300 Holocaust survivors, the company provides home health aides, companions, housekeepers and certified nursing assistants.

“Our partnership with MedBetterHealth demonstrates our dedication to providing innovative care solutions that enhance the well-being of patients and their families,” Robin Miller, CEO of Jewish Family Home Care, said in a statement. “As one of the few not-for-profit agencies involved in the GUIDE model, we are proud to lead in dementia-focused care.”

HealthSure 3X launches virtual in-home services app

Newark, New Jersey-based health technology firm HealthSure 3X has launched a mobile app that enables patients to connect with licensed health care professionals via virtual in-home medical care.

The app provides patient-centered services, such as virtual visits, remote monitoring and follow-up care. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Patients can schedule appointments, consult with health care professionals via secure video sessions or messaging and receive personalized advice for ongoing care. The platform is built with HIPAA-approved security measures, ensuring the privacy and safety of data, according to the company.

Through ongoing communication and digital tracking, the platform lowers hospital readmission rates, improves continuity of patient care and supports patient adherence to treatment plans, according to the company.

The Newark-based tech firm plans to expand its virtual health care offerings to include mental health therapy, physical therapy and specialty consultations. It is also exploring integration with smart medical devices for real-time health monitoring, enabling more comprehensive virtual in-home medical services.

Right at Home expands in North Carolina

Right at Home has announced that Greenville, North Carolina, will be the location for its next phase of strategic expansion. The brand plans to expand into a new territory within the year to meet the growing demand for high-quality in-home care services in the area.

“As we continue to grow, we’re prioritizing markets like Greenville that align with our mission and offer potential for meaningful impact,” Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development, said in a statement. “We’re looking for passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a difference in their communities while benefiting from a proven business model and an extensive support system.”

Greenville offers a strong opportunity for in-home care services, with an aging population of 24,839 and 12 successful territories in the state, according to the company.

Right at Home provides in-home care throughout the U.S. and in four other countries, with over 750 locations.

The Alliance revamps CaringInfo program

CaringInfo.org, a program of the National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance), is expanding its resources with a new planning section and a brand refresh to better serve its growing audience.

The program’s content is expanding to include information and resources on the full range of home-based care services. The new section covers key topics such as when in-home care is necessary, how to prepare for in-home caregivers, who provides in-home care services, how to find a caregiver and how to pay for in-home care.

“CaringInfo is a valuable resource widely used by hospice, palliative and advanced care planning experts, as well as patients and families seeking help and guidance,” Alliance CEO Dr. Steve Landers said in a statement. “The launch of ‘Planning for In-Home Care’ marks an exciting step in the ongoing expansion of CaringInfo to offer resources and guidance on the full spectrum of home-based care and to serve as a resource for all providers under the Alliance umbrella.”