Dealbook: Hackensack Meridian Expands Hospital From Home, CenterWell Agrees To Acquire The Villages Health

Hackensack Meridian Health expands hospital-at-home program

Hackensack Meridian Health is expanding its Hospital From Home program to two more locations. Care will now be available to qualifying patients through Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, New Jersey and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township, New Jersey.

The program is made possible through a partnership with Medically Home, a DispatchHealth company.

“Hospital care in the home creates an important new access point for patients while offering unique benefits for both patients and providers,” Dr. Pippa Shulman, chief medical officer of DispatchHealth, said in a statement. “Having visibility into care delivery in the home environment enhances clinical insight, supports stronger care coordination and leads to better outcomes. We’re proud to support Hackensack Meridian Health as they grow in this program and bring this model of care to more patients across their system.”

Hackensack Meridian Health is a not-for-profit integrated health care network in New Jersey consisting of 18 hospitals and over 500 patient care locations, including home health services.

Hospital From Home launched in April 2024, following a 2022 pilot at JFK University Medical Center that cared for over 1,000 patients. The network aims to expand the program to all hospitals within the health system.

The Villages Health agrees to sell assets to CenterWell

The Villages Health (TVH), the health care system for The Villages retirement community in Florida, is proceeding with a strategic restructuring to preserve its operations, including filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care has entered into a “stalking horse” asset purchase agreement with TVH. This agreement enables CenterWell, Humana Inc.’s health care services division, to acquire TVH’s assets as a growing entity. A court must approve the sale after an auction process, during which other parties can bid for TVH’s assets; this approval is a condition for the transaction to proceed and close. Meanwhile, TVH will continue its operations without disruption, according to the company.

“We believe this plan of reorganization and planned transaction with CenterWell is in the best interests of our patients, physicians, other clinicians, employees, partners and community members, and will ultimately result in a more promising future,” Dr. Elliot Sussman, chairman of the board and physician founder of The Villages Health, said in a statement. “Under CenterWell, this health care system will continue to be a leading provider of patient-centered, primary care-driven and community-based health care.”

Based in Orlando, TVH provides health care to more than 55,000 patients in North Central Florida.

Synergy HomeCare expands into Shenandoah Valley

Synergy HomeCare has a new location in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.

Synergy HomeCare in Winchester offers residents in the surrounding areas, including Winchester City, Frederick and Warren counties, a wide range of non-medical, in-home care services, including companion care and respite care.

“It is crucial for those who are aging or dealing with health issues to have access to trusted, comforting assistance in the familiarity of their own homes,” Synergy HomeCare in Winchester owner, Mike Sheblak, said in a statement. “My experience with my family has opened my eyes to the reality behind how difficult it is for people to find that help. My goal is to be the accessible, peace of mind provider that families can safely rely on when they need help preserving the well-being of a loved one.”

Nearly 20% of residents in the Shenandoah Valley are currently over the age of 65, higher than the national average.

Two Ohio counties join PACE

Franklin and Summit counties are now offering the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), according to the Ohio Department of Aging (AGE).

PACE combines medical, social and personal care services into a single coordinated model, aiming to be more cost-effective than other long-term care options. Most participants are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Services include primary and specialty care, adult day health programs, personal care, inpatient hospital stays, prescription medications, occupational and physical therapies and nursing home care.

“PACE is personalized and designed to help keep more Ohioans over 55 at home,” AGE Director Ursel J. McElroy said in a statement. “Older Ohioans have repeatedly told us they prefer to spend their golden years at home. This program’s expansion will help support more aging Ohioans and give more families peace of mind that their loved ones are receiving appropriate care.”

AGE serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities.

Careline Health Group and Optimal Home Care join forces

Careline Health Group and Optimal Home Care and Hospice have merged under a single name to form the new company, Optimal Care.

By integrating physician services, chronic care management, home health rehabilitation and hospice services for end-of-life care, Optimal Care will become the exclusive provider of a coordinated range of post-acute health care in its service areas.

“Our expanded scale will allow for investments in advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment, process improvements, employee benefits and professional development, and other operational efficiencies that would not have been possible as two smaller companies,” Optimal Care CEO Joseph Mead said in a statement. “As an integrated company with a more effective operational model, Optimal Care will also be uniquely positioned to address economic challenges, regulatory demands, and federal requirements with greater expertise and financial stability.”

Jackson, Michigan-based Careline Health Group offers hospice care and physician services for the elderly and seriously ill. Optimal Home Care & Hospice, located in Bingham Farms, Michigan, provides services to homebound adults in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and southeastern Livingston counties.

The newly formed company is based in Jackson with six locations throughout Michigan.

ChristianaCare and Virtua Health sign letter of intent to create not-for-profit system

ChristianaCare and Virtua Health have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore the co-founding of a regional not-for-profit health system.

The combined system would provide care across more than 10 contiguous counties in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland with more than 600 sites of care, nearly 30,000 employees and academic programs supporting more than 500 residents and fellows.

“We see this as a unique opportunity to shape the future of care in this region with innovation and intention,” Virtua Health President and CEO Dennis W. Pullin said in a statement. “Together, we aim to create an integrated regional health system built on human connection, clinical excellence and a commitment to all people in the communities we serve.”

Both parties will now conduct due diligence to negotiate and finalize agreements, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. Meanwhile, they will continue functioning as separate, independent entities while exploring this potential partnership.

ChristianaCare, a nonprofit teaching health system based in Wilmington, Delaware, employs over 260 residents and fellows, along with a physician network exceeding 1,300 providers.

Virtua Health, located in Marlton, New Jersey, is a not-for-profit academic health system with 15,000 staff members, including 3,00 affiliated doctors and clinicians.

OneWell Health Care launches private home care services in Georgia

OneWell Health Care has expanded its home care services in Georgia. This includes specialized programs under the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP), comprehensive veteran care, and private pay options for skilled nursing and personal care.

“Our expansion into Georgia reflects our commitment to making high-quality home care more accessible to children, veterans and families across the state,” CEO, Founder and President Aytekin Oldac said in a statement.

Savannah, Georgia-based OneWell Health Care provides personalized support services to individuals with medical or daily living needs in eight states.