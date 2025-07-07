Dealbook: Pennant Purchases GrandCare Home Health, Caretech Acquires Quality Home Health Care

Pennant Group expands California presence with the acquisition of GrandCare Health Services

The Pennant Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PNTG) has acquired GrandCare Health Services in Southern California.

Moving forward, the agency will be known as Grand Care Home Health. It will serve Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties, thereby expanding Pennant’s service area in the region.

“We are pleased to welcome GrandCare Home Health to Pennant,” Pennant CEO Brent Guerisoli said in a statement. “This acquisition enhances our ability to offer home health services in the strategically important California markets where we already have a strong senior living presence. It will also bolster our home health footprint in certain areas.”

Patients can expect consistent home health care delivery, supported by Pennant’s expanded resources, expertise and innovative solutions, according to the company.

“We are excited to join Pennant,” said Dr. David Bell, chairman and co-founder of GrandCare. “From the start, it was clear that Pennant shares our commitment to empowering local teams and providing exceptional clinical care. We look forward to working together through a smooth transition and ensuring that GrandCare continues to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.”

The Pennant Group Inc. is a holding company with independently operated subsidiaries that offer health care services through home health and hospice agencies, as well as senior living communities across 14 states.

Caretech acquires Quality Home Health Care

Caretech has acquired Quality Home Health Care, a Wyoming-based agency that has been serving the Laramie community since 2001. This acquisition is expected to enhance Caretech’s presence across the Rocky Mountains region and strengthen its commitment to delivering person-centered care in rural areas, the company states.

“We’re better together,” Caretech President and CFO Prateek Aneja said in a statement. “Quality Home Health Care impressed us with its longevity and values that closely align with our own. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to compassionate, family-centered care.”

Caretech will continue to provide and enhance skilled nursing care and certified nursing assistant services throughout Wyoming. This includes support with wound care, medication management, infusions and other complex health needs, all delivered in the comfort of clients’ homes.

A director of nursing is also being added in the company’s Nebraska site to offer additional clinical leadership and support across both states.

Quality Home Health Care clients will not face care disruptions, and caregivers and staff will stay in place, according to Caretech. Additionally, Quality Home Health Care will be integrated into Caretech’s platforms to improve operations, scheduling, compliance, and caregiver empowerment.

The Quality Home Health Care name will fully transition to the Caretech brand, creating a unified presence across the region.

The acquisition is the first of several planned initiatives as part of Caretech’s vision to become a leading provider across its footprint, the company indicated.

Clara Home Care expands AI-driven senior services across California

Clara Home Care announced the statewide expansion of its senior home care services across California. The move expands the company’s AI-powered caregiving platform to more families seeking an affordable way to access high-quality senior home care.

For caregivers, the expansion offers greater earning potential, modern tools and the flexibility to decide when and how they work, according to the company. Clara’s network now consists of over 2,000 skilled caregivers.

“Clara’s expansion comes at a pivotal moment for senior home care,” Clara CEO and Co-founder Jon Levinson said. “More families want to keep loved ones at home, and more caregivers want jobs that respect their time, talent and independence.”

Since launching in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2024, Clara has delivered over 20,000 hours of in-home care.

New Day Healthcare acquires Heritage Home Health Care in New Mexico

New Day Healthcare entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Heritage Home Healthcare, signifying its expansion into New Mexico.

Heritage Home Healthcare provides home care, hospice and skilled care services across New Mexico, with over 900 caregivers serving 1,100 patients daily. The organization will continue operating under its current brand.

“We are pleased to partner with the Heritage Home Healthcare team,” New Day Founder and CEO G. Scott Herman said in a statement. “Being able to acquire a company as solid as Heritage, with a 32-year history of caring for the citizens of New Mexico, is an honor.”

McKinney, Texas-based New Day serves nearly 180,000 patients each year and employs about 10,000 people in home health, hospice, pediatrics, clinical decision support and personal care.

The addition of Heritage will expand New Day into its fifth state. The purchase is expected to close in July, pending usual closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Axxess Partners with Zing Performance, offering brain health solutions for seniors

Axxess has partnered with Zing Performance, a Neptune Beach, Florida-based global provider of cognitive and neurological wellness programs, to offer seniors clinically proven brain health solutions.

“This partnership provides evidence-based brain health programs directly to homes, supported by our technology and aligned with Medicare reimbursement,” said Chris Taylor, Axxess senior vice president of channel partnerships. “By enabling organizations to offer cognitive neurological wellness programs through our platform, we’re helping them expand new services and improve reimbursement.”

Providers can easily incorporate Zing’s brain and balance care programs into their regular services without increasing their clinical workload, according to Axxess.

“Together, we empower agencies to provide Medicare-reimbursed brain and balance care that enhances memory, emotional regulation, and fall prevention,” Zing Performance CEO John McGuire said. “Zing also offers a turnkey solution with its own Medicare national provider identifier (NPI), medical director, clinical team, and billing platform.”

Dallas-based Axxess collaborates with partners and payers across the healthcare continuum, serving over 9,000 organizations and five million patients worldwide.

Seniors Helping Seniors expands In New Jersey, Colorado

Seniors Helping Seniors announced a new franchise location serving Central New Jersey, owned by resident Deepthi Katrangunta. The new location serves Somerset, Bridgwater, Bernards, Flemington, Clinton, Edison, South Plainfield, New Brunswick, Piscataway, Trenton and Princeton.

“My father-in-law’s experience with sudden illness showed me firsthand the life-changing impact a compassionate caregiver can have,” Katragunta said in a statement. “I wanted to be part of something that not only supports seniors but empowers them. Seniors Helping Seniors gives me the framework to build a purpose-driven business that gives back to the community.”

Additionally, residents Dan and Liz Rosenbaum from Fountain-Pueblo, Colorado, have opened a franchise location to serve El Paso, Pueblo and Fremont counties.

The Rosenbaums provide both non-medical and skilled health care services, as the only provider in the region with a Class A medical license.

“We know how difficult it is to find dependable, in-home support in rural Colorado,” Liz Rosenbaum said. “We’re not just providing care; we’re building relationships that feel like family, all while helping active seniors stay engaged and earn an income. This work is personal, and we’re proud to be part of a solution that allows our neighbors to age in place with dignity.”

Seniors Helping Seniors offers home care services across 400 territories nationwide, with over 200 franchise partners in 38 states.

Senior Helpers opens new Santa Clarita location

Senior Helpers is expanding to Santa Clarita, California, with a new location offering a variety of services, including assistance with daily tasks and specialized care for ongoing health conditions.

The location is owned and operated by Dr. Nikki Thummalakunta, a health care professional with a background in medicine and clinical research.

“I chose Senior Helpers because their mission aligns with my values of providing professional, compassionate care while helping seniors maintain their independence and dignity at home,” Thummalakunta said. “It allowed me to blend my medical background with a heartfelt purpose.”

Senior Helpers of Santa Clarita offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program – a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gems program for Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance and veteran care.

Senior Helpers, owned by Advocate Health, was founded in 2002 and has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations across the U.S.