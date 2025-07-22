DOL Proposes To Exempt Home Health And Personal Care Aides From Minimum Wage Requirements

As part of the Department of Labor’s deregulation efforts, the agency has proposed to roll back a 2013 regulation that instituted minimum wage and overtime requirements for home health and personal care aides.

The change would mean that employers would not be required to pay these workers at least the federal minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour, or provide overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

The proposed rule stated that there are approximately 3.7 million home health and personal care aides in the U.S. who could be affected by the change.

Losing the right to receive the federal minimum wage would not affect most workers, according to the proposed rule, as the median hourly wage for home health and personal care aides was well above the federal minimum wage in 2023, coming in at $16.12 per hour.

“However, losing the right to receive overtime pay could result in home care workers working additional overtime hours at straight-time pay and/or receiving less pay for the overtime work they would perform in the absence of this proposed rule,” the proposed rule read. “These potential effects – longer work hours and/or less pay – could negatively impact the morale of affected home care workers and lead to increased employee turnover and difficulty attracting skilled workers to the industry.”

The DOL expects that the proposed rule would reduce the cost of home care, reduce compliance costs and expand access to care by encouraging more providers to enter or extend services in the home care market. The agency also said it would allow workers who are employed by multiple home care agencies and work more than 40 hours per week in total to consolidate their employment with one agency and experience increased convenience.

The comment period on the proposed rule is open until Sept. 2, 2025.

The proposal is part of a broader deregulation push which the DOL said aims to reverse “the costly and burdensome rules imposed under previous administrations.”

“One of President Trump’s very first actions was directing his cabinet to dismantle the mountain of outdated rules that have held back American workers and businesses for far too long,” Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a July 1 statement. “The Department of Labor is proud to lead the way by eliminating unnecessary regulations that stifle growth and limit opportunity. These historic actions will free Main Street, fuel economic growth and job creation, and give American workers the flexibility they need to build a better future.”