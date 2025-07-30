From Silos To Synergy: How Emerest, Synergy Reflect The Evolving Home Health-Home Care Relationship

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

As hospital stays grow shorter and patients are discharged sooner, often with more complex, acute needs, the home-based care landscape is rapidly evolving. This shift is reshaping the dynamic between non-medical home care and home health services, as providers respond to rising pressure to diversify offerings and navigate challenges in how the two industries collaborate.

These changing tides are also leading some companies to consider branching out via service line additions or acquisitions, with others doubling down on collaborations with providers of complementary services.

“There are really two different approaches,” Rich Paul, chief operating officer of Synergy HomeCare, told Home Health Care News. “One is trying to bring those different service lines under one umbrella and try to create coordination of those services, and then the other is really focusing on and doubling down on what you do best as an organization, and then really aligning yourself as a good partner with those organizations that provide other levels of care and services. That’s really the approach we’ve taken.”

Tempe, Arizona-based Synergy HomeCare offers non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care services with over 240 franchises operating in 550 locations in 43 states. The company was acquired by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP) in January.

The partnership between home health and home care providers is a “natural one,” Paul said, and collaboration helps to improve the quality of care and patient safety. Home care supports home health by ensuring that patients follow their aftercare plans, take their medications and get to doctor’s appointments for services that do not always occur in the home, such as dialysis.

Some challenges exist regarding how home health and home care providers work together, however.

“Home health often receives Medicare reimbursement. Home care does not,” Paul said. “There are some needs to look for alternative funding, whether a patient is a veteran and looking at veteran care for home care, or Medicaid, or private pay. But oftentimes, there are situations where the reimbursement doesn’t align. That can create a challenge, particularly if a patient is in need of home care but does not have the means to pay for it.”

While Paul sees that lines of communication between caregivers and home health providers as effective, others see opportunities for improvement.

Josh Klein, co-founder and CEO of in-home care provider Emerest, told HHCN that the two types of in-home care are “still operating in silo.”

“The industry has ways to go to match the two in order to get the best night for your buck from a home health aide,” Klein said.

The privately held Emerest offers skilled home health and non-medical caregiving services. The company serves Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and the New York City metro area.

Service line diversification

Whether due to changing patient trends, difficulties working with providers of other services, or cost pressures, home-based care companies are updating their offerings.

“There is more of a feeling of reimbursement pressure than there has been in other years,” Leslie Levinson, co-chair of the health care transactional practice at Robinson + Cole LLP, told HHCN. “When you couple that with labor shortages and rising costs, I think it does tend to give providers who are capable of doing this a view to, ‘Well, maybe we need to diversify our service offering and make ourselves a little bit more defensive, but also offering a broader suite of potential services to our customer and client base.’”

Paul identified a trend of increasingly short hospital stays and the need for more acute in-home services, which he said is why home health is so critical to a patient’s recovery. The change also prompted Synergy to build an additional offering: concierge care. This service line ensures strong discharge planning, addressing care coordination and activities of daily living (ADLs) to support patients’ needs upon discharge.

Emerest started in the home care space before expanding into the home health space, prompted by dissatisfaction with other in-home nursing and physical therapy providers.

“The investment was a lot,” Klein said. “The trial and error was very, very difficult, learning the ropes of the changes in federal government, the PGDM, etc., and the constant changes, the current structure of value-based purchasing. … It took millions of dollars to get to where we are, but yet, here we are in our home health space that we’ve achieved the five-star rating, and that comes from a lot of hard work, a lot of investment in education for our nurses, education for our caregivers. That crossover has yielded a lot of great results.”

Not all providers are interested in branching out into a different home-based care sector. Paul did not predict changes in cross-sector M&A trends and said that Synergy would focus on partnerships and business collaborations with different types of care providers.

“We’ve really focused on the importance of partnerships with home health, both at a national level as well as at a local level,” Paul said. “We provide marketing and sales materials to help support our franchisees so that they can have those conversations with home health providers around the benefits of home care, how home care can be an effective partner in the care continuum, things of that nature.”

Just as important as offering excellent home care services, Paul said, is valuing partnerships and business collaborations with other care providers.

Dealmaking and the role of value-based care

The home-based care M&A landscape is shifting. Trends include prioritizing density over vast geographic expansion – and increased cross-sector acquisitions.

Industry experts predict that a “premium” will be placed on multiple service lines, driven partly by the rise of alternative payment structures that reward interdisciplinary care.

Levinson anticipates that cross-sector deal-making will increase in the upcoming months and has heard anecdotally that private pay personal care companies of “some scale” have seen a “tremendous” interest from potential acquirers.

“Maybe that’s a feature of investors trying to find the right places to put their dollars, maybe … that is a little bit of a herd mentality, [to] go chase what people perceive as a ‘quality’ deal,” Levinson said. “That’s been a little bit, I won’t say surprising, but just eye-catching for me.”

Levinson said that he would not be surprised to see cross-sector deals of some size announced in the coming months and that invested parties should stay tuned to see if these deals come to fruition. These could include platform deals or private equity investments, Levinson said.

Cross-sector acquisitions require that companies have the necessary skill sets to run both types of businesses, Levinson said, and medical home health providers are likely to have an easier time acquiring home care companies than the other way around. Some investors may not feel like they understand the necessary dynamics to invest in another type of business.

Still, continuing reimbursement, wage and labor supply pressures are driving providers to diversify revenue streams and types of risk. Providers interested in expanding across sectors should start with an objective assessment of their business, according to Levinson.

“Look at the business, see where it is, see how it’s been managed,” he said. “Has it been able to get through some of the up and down cycles that are inherent in the industry? If you’re seeing that stability, and you’re seeing a growth pattern, I think this could be an interesting, very interesting investment opportunity for providers or investors that haven’t been in this space before.”

For Klein, value-based care is the only way to ensure that the collaboration between the two industries improves.

“Both sides of the aisle are pro-value-based care,” Klein said. “If a caregiver or an entity that delivers only paraprofessional care has to deliver value, the only way they’re able to do that, obviously, is to prove that that value, that their home health aide made that difference,” Klein said. “The only way that this is going to be achieved and get better results is if the ecosystem changes.”