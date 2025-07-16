Homewatch CareGivers President On Moving Into Clinical Care, Building Partnerships Of The Future

There’s no question that Homewatch CareGivers is one of the fastest-growing and largest home care franchises networks operating in the U.S. This doesn’t mean that the company is done exploring new avenues.

Denver-based Homewatch CareGivers operates in over 30 states and has 234 locations. The personal care franchise employs over 4,500 caregivers.

The company’s goal to continue “filling the white space” has resulted in 20 new franchisees since 2023.

Advertisement

Plus, Homewatch CareGivers is expanding into the clinical care space with the launch of a nursing services vertical, and through its partnerships with health systems and hospitals.

Home Health Care News recently caught up with Homewatch CareGivers President Todd Houghton. During the conversation, he explained why hospitals benefit from home care partnerships, how Homewatch CareGivers is building out its clinical capabilities and how the company is utilizing AI tools.

Below is that conversation, lightly edited for length and clarity.

Advertisement

HHCN: We last spoke in 2023. Can you give me a brief overview of the highlights at your company since then?

Houghton: We’ve added 20 plus new franchisees year over year for the last two years, which is great because part of the mission vision is to continue to provide better access to care across the U.S. — filling the white space, if you will. We’re excelling at that and excited about that. We continue to evolve our service lines. It’s been another strategic vision of ours to make sure that our service lines are going to meet people where they are in their care journey, allowing them to live at home. We’re also focused on how that becomes affordable for them as well. Seventy-eight percent [of seniors] can barely afford a daily visit. That’s where our technology aspect comes in. Technology can come in a more affordable fashion to provide that connection daily in a 24/7 fashion, when a caregiver might not be in the home.

Last time we talked about our technology vertical called Homewatch Connect. It consists of a wellness hub, which is a smart camera that goes on the TV and sensors that go in the home that really can provide proactive solutions in the care model.

The other thing we launched last year is our certified dementia care specialist training. We developed it in conjunction with Dr. Al Powers. We are in the process of certifying our caregivers across the network to be dementia specialists. This really elevates the experience of the client who might be living with dementia in their home.

At the start of this year, Homewatch CareGivers earned a spot on the Franchise 500. What has been Homewatch CareGivers’ strategy behind the company’s franchise growth?

We put up a lot of resources into our franchise development side of the house, both from a marketing aspect and then from a human capital aspect, with a couple of extra people on the team, so that we’re out there identifying our hot markets. We’ve really focused on Florida, Texas, California, Tennessee and the Carolinas to have some accelerated growth, and it’s been working.

The other thing is, every team member is actively engaged in social posts, so LinkedIn and other social media, to elevate the brand. Also, I’ve put myself out there, being a face to elevate our brand and get people who are interested in franchising, and specifically in the home care space, to consider us.

Another thing we’ve discussed in the past is how crowded and competitive the home care franchise market is. How is Homewatch CareGivers currently navigating this?

We are really focused on our differentiators. There are a lot of players out there. Many of the players are under the traditional model of home care, where it’s dollars per hour of service, and you’re trying to put everybody in that same same box. Our differentiators are really around that Homewatch CareGivers total care solution. So not only direct care that’s going on in the home, but also bringing technology in and providing follow-up to have more regularly scheduled care plan reviews. We brought on national account specialists last year who are helping build the relationships with hospital networks to have a different approach than what our competition might have going on.

With any technology, there’s an adoption period. We’re still in that adoption process to get every household equipped with technology to be able to utilize AI. From our people who are currently engaged with the technology and have it in their home, we are seeing a reduction in hospitalizations, which is really our goal. We want to keep people home safer and longer. Hospital reductions went down by about 27% last year. The other piece is really focused on that average length of stay. The industry average is about 13 months. We’re pushing about 15 months now, so that’s also achieving our goal that we set for last year.

Our big endeavor that we started last year was the continued utilization of AI. We use ambient AI in helping to develop person-centered care plans. Historically, in the home care space, somebody is going in to do that in-home evaluation, using paper to go through all of the [activities of daily living] (ADLs) and [instrumental activities of daily living] (IADLs) and demographics on the client. We’re utilizing AI now to help develop that care plan, so that it is more person-centered and focused on what the person needs, rather than just saying ‘you need X amount of hours per week.’ There’s just no prescriptive method behind that. We’re excited about those results. We’re seeing increased revenues, increased margins, because we are now providing care plans that are, again, person-centered and not just one-size-fits-all or $1 per hour mentality.

How big of a role do partnerships play at your company these days, and are there any unique ones you’d like to highlight?

Partnerships are really the future and the way to go. Without being cliche, it’s really the ‘Uberization’ of things. Uber provides a platform that brings in a lot of different partners to make it come to fruition. We’re realizing that it has to be the same with what we do. We’re working on partnerships around food delivery, we’re working on partnerships with transportation [companies]. We’re working on partnerships with the hospitals at a higher level to get their patients out and get them home. Through these partnerships, the hospitals don’t have to invest in a vertical around home care. They can have a partner like us who will do that with them and for them.

We have effective partnerships. It goes back to the differentiators. [These partnerships] are going to be a differentiator for us as well.

Can you talk more about your partnerships with health systems and hospitals?

We know that on the acute care side, their pain point is getting their patients out. If we look at their payer mix, their Medicare and Medicaid payer sources, the revenue they get on a daily basis declines every day that somebody who doesn’t need to be there stays in the hospital. They see the benefit of partnering with an organization like ours to help them get that patient out of the hospital. In some cases, we’re seeing hospitals that are willing to pay, with some risk-share, for discharge packages to make sure that bed empties out. It was a big thing back in 2016, 2017 that hospital networks were testing, and then we got derailed by COVID. Now, we’re starting to see it come back again. We are putting a great focus on building those relationships at the higher level.

We’re seeing a lot more consolidation amongst hospitals. We’re seeing a lot of larger players across the country, instead of more regionalized hospitals. That benefits us because we can go higher up in a hospital organization to develop those partnerships on behalf of our franchisees, and then it makes it easier for them to go into their local community hospital.

Has Homewatch CareGivers moved towards more clinical care? Are there any kind of clinical care models that have caught the company’s eye in recent years?

Yes, we are just now launching our nursing services vertical. We are moving into all different types of skilled care on that nursing services vertical, as well as developing the clinical relationships with, again, hospitals and with other payer sources for them to understand that we can provide those services in the home in a more cost-effective way. We’ve been going through the piloting phase early this year, and we are into our third cohort of offices that will be starting to offer the services. All of our franchisees that are moving into this space are now accredited through CHAP Accreditation to offer those nursing services. We’re very excited about the direction that we’re going with that.