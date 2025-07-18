Houseworks, TheKey, Griswold CEOs Drive Organic Growth Amid Industry Headwinds

Home care providers are contending with a host of persistent challenges, from caregiver and staff turnover to Medicaid rates that vary drastically state-by-state. Still, the CEOs at some top home care companies are evolving their strategies to not only navigate these hurdles but also to encourage organic growth.

Leaders at HouseWorks, Griswold Home Care and TheKey are implementing diverse strategies that include setting weekly KPIs for each department, expanding private pay segments and engaging with new client demographics.

At HouseWorks, organic growth is a top priority. One of the ways the company spurs organic growth is through its “Payor HUB” platform.

“We drive a 52-week model within our company, through the hub,” Mike Trigilio, CEO of Houseworks, said during a recent Home Health Care News webinar. “[At] any location across our states, we’re monitoring our organic growth, not just our client counts, or hours, or caregivers, but every department has a weekly KPI that we’re driving to. Number one is we have to keep generating organic growth.”

Backed by InTandem Capital, HouseWorks is a Greater Boston-based home care company that also provides meal delivery, adult day and laundry services. It delivers services across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The company serves 30,000 clients and 20,000 caregivers.

Another growth driver for Houseworks is its move to expand into private-pay where the company previously had a Medicaid presence. Trigilio noted that these efforts aim to rebalance the business, which has largely focused on Medicaid growth over the past few years.

“We have continued to … build out some new de novos around our private-pay model, similar to what Griswold and TheKey are doing in other areas of the country,” Trigilio said.

Historically, Houseworks has been a highly acquisitive company. In the past, the company had a goal of one deal per quarter. Though this has since slowed down, Houseworks plans set its sights on acquisitions again in the back half of 2025, according to Trigilio.

On its end, TheKey’s private-duty nursing business has been a source of growth for the company.

“We find that [private-duty nursing] as a complement to the [non-medical] personal care that we’re providing our clients is something that’s becoming more and more in demand, as well as our care management division,” Chris Gerard, CEO of TheKey, said during the webinar. “Having that full complement has really been a little bit of a differentiator for us in the markets where we provide those services.”

Delray, Florida-based TheKey provides home care, care management, memory care and specialized care services in 60 markets across 100 locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia. The company serves 13,000 clients annually and employs 10,000 caregivers.

TheKey has set its sights on connecting with the adult children of seniors who are looking for care services for their parents and other family members.

“That’s going to drive some real, organic growth for the business,” Gerard said.

As a home care franchise network, geographic expansion is a major source of growth for Griswold. The company has added a dozen new markets this year, and plans to continue at this pace, according to CEO Michael Slupecki.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based Griswold provides home care services in roughly 30 states. The company has more than 150 locations.

The company is also focusing on improving its outcomes as a means to drive growth. To achieve this, Griswold has partnered with a clinical remote patient monitoring company. The arrangement is currently in its pilot phase.

“It can be another set of eyes on our care plan, as well as being able to interact 24/7 with our clients, if something were to happen in the home,” Slupecki said. “This is resonating very well in the communities and our referral partners, to have an extra layer of oversight with our clients that are beyond just what we’re providing, typically, with a non-medical home care agency.”

Overcoming challenges

In addition to leaning into growth opportunities, home care leaders are also navigating operational and financial challenges.

Like most of their industry peers, TheKey is focused on caregiver recruitment and retention. The company has increased its hiring by 18%. TheKey has also seen its voluntary turnover decrease significantly.

“A lot of that’s through some of the tools that we’ve been able to utilize to expedite the recruiting,” Gerard said. “[Specifically], our application to the first shift process, better hands-on training as well, that we think is going to drive a better performance for the organization.”

At Griswold, addressing office staff turnover is also top of mind. It’s an issue that Slupecki believes is underdiscussed in comparison to caregiver turnover.

“We talk about caregiver turnover and retention, but in-office staff turnover is highly correlated to poor performance in all aspects of our business,” he said. “I think it really starts with the team in the office because, again, if they’re stable, clients have a better experience. Caregivers have a better experience.”

Griswold has taken a multi-pronged approach to resolve this pain point.

“We’ve leaned into professional development opportunities like tuition reimbursement,” Slupecki said. “We also make sure people are being paid appropriately. We don’t want to buy people. We want them here for the mission, but we certainly don’t want to miss out on an opportunity with a great employee because we’re being penny-wise and pound-foolish.”

As a business that is 90% Medicaid and 10% private pay, Houseworks is navigating multiple Medicaid programs that differ based on the state’s specific rules.

“The Medicaid model is just such an amazingly different model from state to state,” Trigilio said. “We literally have homes where we’re on a line from one property or zip code to another and our reimbursement can change by $4 or $5 per hour.”

Trigilio explained that developing repeatable processes and staying nimble have been the keys to scaling a Medicaid-focused home care company. This helped the company when New York ceased having multiple fiscal intermediaries for its Medicaid Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP).

“Our biggest challenge, to be honest, was New York and the CDPAP program,” Trigilio said. “We were one of those providers that had a program one day and didn’t the next, but we didn’t sit around and talk about it for a year. We actually pivoted the business about seven to nine months prior to the April 1 deadline, and we discontinued CDPAP services, literally on April 2. That was one of the largest financial shifts in this organization, hopefully, ever, and we’ve since outrun that.”