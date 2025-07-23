Humana Commits To Cut One-Third Of Prior Authorization Requirements Following CMS Pledge

Just one month after almost 50 health insurance plans pledged to reduce prior authorization requirements, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is one of the first up to bat.

On Tuesday, the insurance giant announced its plans to eliminate one-third of prior authorizations for outpatient services by Jan. 1, 2026. The company will drop the authorization requirement for diagnostic services across colonoscopies and transthoracic echocardiograms and certain CT scans and MRIs.

“Today’s health care system is too complex, frustrating, and difficult to navigate, and we must do better,” Jim Rechtin, president and CEO of Humana, said in a statement. “We are committed to reducing prior authorization requirements and making this process faster and more seamless to better support patients, caregivers, physicians, and health care organizations.”

Humana is one of the largest insurers in the country, with nearly six million Medicare Advantage (MA) members in its health plans. CenterWell is Humana’s provider services arm, which includes home health, pharmacy and primary care.

Humana also plans to implement a more streamlined approvals process by next year. The company said it will offer a decision within one business day on roughly 95% of all complete electronic prior authorization requests, with a goal of offering care in a more timely manner.Currently, Humana said its decision process occurs within one business day on 85% of outpatient procedures.

Additionally, Humana plans to roll out a new gold card program for physicians next year. The program will omit prior authorization requirements for specific items and services for providers who deliver strong outcomes and have a record of submitting coverage requests that meet medical criteria.

The company also made a commitment to improving transparency around prior authorization. This means publicly reporting its prior authorization metrics.

Plus, Humana said it is making moves to further accelerate interoperability which dovetail with the company’s goals to reduce administrative burden. The company has been working to enhance electronic health record integration and support increased adoption of prior authorization requests submitted electronically.

Most recently, Humana made the news for the dismissal of its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for downgrading the company’s star ratings. The company first filed its lawsuit in October 2024.

On Monday, Humana filed a new lawsuit claiming that lowering its star ratings could lead to customer loss and a negative financial impact. The lawsuit contests the star ratings calculations and asks CMS to recalculate them.