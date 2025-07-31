Humana Reports Solid Q2 Results, Raises 2025 Outlook Amid Strategic Expansion And Legal Challenges

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) touted “solid” second-quarter results and emphasized a multi-year transformation centered on scalable growth, cost reduction and technology integration during its earnings call Wednesday.

The company announced a consolidated revenue of over $32 billion, a 9.6% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CEO Jim Rechtin attributed this growth to the strong performance of the CenterWell division.

Humana has revised its full-year projections for 2025 to show more confidence in higher revenue for the rest of the year, but the company remains cautious about 2026.

“We are pleased with our solid performance year to date and our improved FY2025 outlook,” President and CEO Jim Rechtin said during the call. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering a more stable and compelling MA margin by delivering clinical excellence for our members and patients through levers that are within our control.”

CenterWell reported $5.5 billion in revenue for the second quarter, reflecting an 11.9% increase from the previous year, as detailed in an earnings statement.

CenterWell Home Health’s same-store admissions grew by about 1% year-over-year.

According to company leaders, year-to-date results and FY2025 projections remain aligned with initial forecasts, despite slower growth in CenterWell Home Health admissions. Leaders attribute this stability to enhanced clinical productivity and increased profitability of its subsidiary onehome. As a result, the member percentage has risen by 12% this year, with an anticipated growth of 15% for FY2025.

onehome coordinates in-home care services for Humana Medicare Advantage (MA) plan members by working with existing home care providers in a given market. Its model establishes a single point of accountability that considers the needs of patients, physicians, hospitals and health plans for home-based patient care, with that care provided through a network of local home care providers. Services include infusion care, nursing, occupational and physical therapy and durable medical equipment services. Humana acquired onehome in 2021.

Humana’s strategic expansion continues with the launch of a Medicaid contract in Virginia in July, bringing the company’s active state footprint to 10, with Georgia, Texas and Michigan awarded and pending. Medicaid revenue was in line with company expectations and leadership feels optimistic about its standing, according to Lisa Stoner, vice president of investor relations.

Still, Humana is providing a buyout to eligible employees through a voluntary early retirement program.

To qualify for the program, workers must be at least 50 years old and have completed at least three years of service. Eligible employees will receive an exit package that includes two weeks of pay for each year of service, plus an additional amount based on their job level. The total payout for any employee will be capped at a maximum of 52 weeks of pay.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to manage the levers within our control, focused on delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, transforming the company to enable scalable growth and driving enhanced operating levers,” Chief Financial Officer Celeste Mellet said. “We believe that these efforts will allow us to expand margin and realize the earnings potential of the business, while driving better outcomes for members, patients and associates.”

Humana is currently involved in a legal dispute against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) over MA star ratings after receiving a low score in 2025.

The company filed a lawsuit to overturn the score, but it was dismissed. It intends to pursue the legal fight further. However, if it fails, company leaders said they worry it could harm the company’s financial health in the long run.