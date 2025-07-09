In-Home, In-Clinic Primary Care Provider Gather Health Raises $21M

Gather Health, which offers in-home and in-clinic primary care services, has raised $21.2 million in its latest fundraising efforts.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company was seeking a total of $25 million, according to publicly available documents. The raise comes two years after Gather raised $16.3 million in a Series A round from investors including Khosla Ventures, Maverick Ventures and Commonwealth Care Alliance.

Supported by Maverick Ventures, Khosla Ventures and HC9 Ventures, Gather provides primary care along with social and home-based support to individuals over age 65 and lower-income communities. The organization currently cares for more than 2,500 patients across four locations. All patients are enrolled in Medicare, with some being dually eligible for Medicaid.

The company’s primary care model features a provider supported by a “wrap-around” care team approach. Patients receive care in clinics, at home, or virtually, based on their medical and social needs.

“In my years as a physician and clinical operator, I’ve seen socially and medically complex patients struggle, especially in fee-for-service models, to get the health care they deserve,” CEO Dr. Brent Asplin said in a 2023 statement. “Gather Health is built for them through our learnings from years of on-the-ground experience.”

Asplin formerly served as chief operating officer and then president of Village Medical for VillageMD, the home-based primary care provider backed by Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Walgreens is currently working to sell off VillageMD, according to Forbes.

Each Gather care team includes a primary care provider, a guide partner who offers social support and helps navigate health care systems and a medical technician who performs at-home visits. The organization offers transportation to medical appointments, a neighborhood office for classes and social events and technology-enabled care that allows patients to receive support conveniently at home.

“The last decade has seen significant technological advances and improvements in our understanding of how primary care can be used to meet patient needs,” Alex Morgan, partner at Khosla Ventures, said in a 2023 statement. “However, so far, there has been little real effort to introduce a new care model to those who would benefit most, lower-income older adults. Gather’s technology-driven social primary care model is doing exactly that, connecting people to the care they need in a way that best fits their personal circumstances.”

Other companies have also raised significant funds in 2025.

In May, San Francisco-based Sprinter Health, an on-demand mobile health company that partners with home-based care agencies and health plans, raised $55 million in a Series B financing round led by General Catalyst.

The same month, Reperio Health, based in Portland, Oregon, raised $14 million to expand its telehealth services beyond Oregon and Washington to patients nationwide. The company, which launched in 2020, provides in-home health screening kits. Caduceus Capital Partners led the round.

