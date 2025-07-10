New Bill Would Extend Hospital-At-Home Waiver Through 2030

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation to extend the hospital-at-home waiver, which has been a source of significant uncertainty for the home health industry.

The Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act, if passed, would allow hospitals to extend successful hospital-at-home programs for an additional five years. It would also orchestrate a study focusing on the efficacy, quality and patient satisfaction associated with home-based care.

“Innovative care models, like delivering acute care through hospital-at-home, provide patients high-quality care at lower costs,” Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.), one of the lawmakers who introduced the bill, said in a statement. “Extending this commonsense policy is a clear win for both patients and taxpayers. … Congress should come together again to extend these provisions and give more patients the flexibility to receive acute care and recover comfortably in their own homes.”

The Acute Hospital Care at Home (AHCAH) program, launched in 2020, allowed hospitals to qualify for Medicare waivers to treat patients at home via telehealth. The waiver has been extended multiple times but is currently set to expire in September.

Uncertainty regarding the fate of the hospital-at-home waiver program has caused a “wait and see” moment for the home health industry. Continued short-term extensions have led hospitals without existing hospital-at-home programs to postpone the investments necessary to launch such an initiative.

The new bill could assuage these concerns and spur the creation of more hospital-at-home programs, according to Dr. Bruce Leff, professor of medicine and director of the Center for Transformative Geriatric Research at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“The response to CMS’ AHCAH program has been robust in the absence of a permanent payment model in Medicare, however, there are many hospitals and health systems sitting on the sidelines,” Leff told Home Health Care News in an email. “Extending the hospital at home program by five years would give those hospitals and health systems the assurance they need to invest in the development of their hospital at home in order to help patients, their family caregivers and their care delivery.”

Smucker, Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) and Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) introduced the bill to Congress. Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

As well as extending the waiver, the bill would require the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to conduct a “comprehensive” study comparing home-based care and inpatient care across several criteria, including care quality, infection rates, hospital readmissions and patient and caregiver satisfaction.

“Based on the findings of this evaluation, CMS would then be directed to issue formal health and safety regulations to govern the program moving forward,” a statement on Smucker’s and Buchanan’s websites read.

Mass General Brigham “fully supports” the new bill that would extend the hospital-at-home waiver for an additional five years, according to Heather O’Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home.

“This bill demonstrates strong bipartisan support for the ongoing delivery of advanced care in home settings and the growing recognition that this transformative care model enhances patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes,” O’Sullivan told HHCN in an email. “The future of healthcare is in the home, and we support a multi-year extension of the waiver to ensure patients receive safe and effective care at the right time and in the place where they feel most comfortable.”

Home-based care advocacy coalition Moving Health Home cheered the introduction of the bill, citing that patients are more comfortable in their homes and that hospital-at-home programs save money.

“It’s time to finally give … long-term access to this life-saving model of care,” Krista Drobac, the founder of Moving Health Home, said in a statement. “Thank you to bipartisan leaders Reps. Buchanan, Smucker and Evans, and Sens. Scott and Warnock.”