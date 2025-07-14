New Universal Workforce Model Aims To Transform Direct Care Training And Credentialing

On Thursday, PHI, an advocacy, research and consulting nonprofit for direct care workers, introduced a new initiative aimed at standardizing training for the U.S. direct care workforce.

The Universal Direct Care Workforce Initiative aims to establish a framework of standardized core competencies for workforce training, a new credentialing infrastructure and career advancement pathways.

The initiative is designed to tackle the issue of “fragmented training systems and limited workforce investments” that hinder career mobility for direct care workers, including personal care and home health aides, through strategic partnerships with states, payers and employers.

“Direct care workers are the backbone of our long-term care system, yet they’ve been undervalued and underinvested in for far too long,” PHI President and CEO Jodi M. Sturgeon said in a statement. “While current policy shifts challenge this workforce and the care they provide for millions of Americans, positive change is not only possible, but essential.”

PHI is a New York-based national nonprofit organization focused on creating quality direct care jobs for the elder care and disability services sector.

The direct care workforce is expected to create over 860,000 new jobs by 2032, according to PHI, marking the biggest growth of any job sector in the country.

“PHI’s Universal Direct Care Workforce Initiative will fundamentally transform how we invest in training, credentialing, and advancement for these essential workers,” Jeannine LaPrad, managing director of strategic initiatives, said. “Together with policymakers and providers in states across the country, we can create viable, sustainable career pathways while ensuring high-quality care for those who need it most.”

The initiative aims to establish standardized competencies at entry, specialty and advanced levels to ensure consistent and skill sets across various settings.

These competencies will provide essential skills and enable ease of movement between care settings, according to PHI. The creation of clear career pathways will create opportunities for specialization and leadership roles, according to PHI, and be available through various formats with language-accessible materials to ensure equitable participation.

PHI stated that it plans to work with policymakers, employers and other stakeholders to advocate for federal and state investments and policy reforms supporting universal competency and training standards, fair pay, career pathways and economic growth for the workforce. The initiative also includes plans for interstate agreements that promote worker mobility, as well as a National Advisory Council to create a roadmap for the nationwide adoption and expansion of a universal workforce model.

“Investing in the direct care workforce isn’t just about job quality and strengthening our nation’s economy, it’s about creating a sustainable, long-term services and supports system that serves everyone better,” Sturgeon said. “Policymakers, payers and providers looking to reduce costs and improve the quality and continuity of care in an evolving policy environment should assess their direct care workforce training, credentialing, employment and advancement practices. A universal workforce model can strengthen training and care delivery, reduce turnover and ultimately improve the quality, efficiency and continuity of care.”