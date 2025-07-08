Outdated Technology in Home Care: Risks and the Need for Upgrades

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

While the growing use of technology in home-based care has been revolutionary for advancing the industry, it has also improved patient care, made operations more efficient for providers and lessened administrative burdens for caregivers. However, when using outdated technology, results can be disastrous.

Outdated technology in home care settings poses serious risks, including increased security vulnerabilities, operational problems and potential harm to patients. Specifically, obsolete software and hardware can lead to data breaches, communication issues and difficulties in staying compliant with regulations.

“Outdated tech limits productivity, frustrates staff and falls short of patient expectations,” Maribel Health CEO Dr. Adam Groff told Home Health Care News. “It also makes it harder to provide the right care at the right time – especially as costs rise and reimbursement tightens.”

Maribel Health, based in Hanover, New Hampshire, designs, builds and operates advanced clinical care models in the home and community to expand health system capacity and improve patient access.

What began as solutions to help providers streamline their workflows has grown into tools that empower patients to take a more active role in their health and even assist caregivers in finding solutions during challenging situations. Digital health resources offer easier access to current data, boost productivity, enhance health outcomes and promote greater continuity of care.

Using outdated technology typically leads providers to perform reactive fixes rather than routine, proactive maintenance. Clinicians spend an average of 45 minutes per day using obsolete communication tools, and it is estimated that the health care industry loses $8.3 billion annually because of this, according to Kyruus Health.

Providers end up with outdated technology for many reasons. One factor is experience, according to Jen Lentz, CEO of Avid Health at Home.

“Providers lack experience in updating their technology platforms and are unsure where to begin,” Lentz told HHCN. “Many providers don’t have the in-house expertise or skills to upgrade their technology successfully. For some, the last upgrade was stressful for staff, which can make management delay the next one.”

Avid Health at Home serves frail, disabled individuals and those in need of assistance across all ages through 15 locations in over 100 counties in North Carolina, Illinois and Michigan.

However, the landscape is changing rapidly, and previous experience should not prevent providers from upgrading technologies.

“Clients and caregivers expect more, and providers who are holding on to old systems or avoiding change because of past tech trauma, risk getting left behind,” Sensi.AI Co-Founder and CEO, Romi Gubes, warned.

Based in Austin, Texas, Sensi.AI uses audio technology to help caregivers understand patients’ physical, emotional and cognitive needs.

Often, the financial costs of upgrading technology platforms, both one-time and ongoing, seem overwhelming or even impossible in a low-margin environment such as home health care. However, failing to upgrade technology can be detrimental, as health care is the second most cyberattacked industry, and the average financial loss during a health care data breach is more than double the global average across all sectors, according to a report from AllegisCyber Capital.

Experts agree that outdated technology is a common issue among providers. While larger companies may have more resources to invest in upgrades, their complex organizational structures can make it harder to implement change. Without a clear plan for integration, this can lead to decreased productivity and employee dissatisfaction with the new system, Lentz noted.

Smaller companies often come up with workarounds, which are usually manual and lead to more administrative staff and expenses.

“Large systems often suffer more,” Groff said. “Complexity, vendor lock-in and slow decision-making can make change harder despite having the resources to drive it.”

Most providers end up with outdated technology not because they’re behind the curve, but because they’re focused on doing what they’re meant to do: taking care of people, according to Gubes.

“Choosing the right technology isn’t easy when you’re juggling schedules, caregiver shortages, compliance and client needs all day. Unfortunately, many of the tools sold over the years don’t make things easier,” Gubes said.

She explained that unfriendly interfaces, tools that require too many clicks to access basic information, difficult onboarding and system intelligence issues are all reasons why providers lose trust in their technological systems.

“These tools were never designed to think alongside the providers’ and their clients’ real problems,” Gubes said. “They’re static. Without quality data, there’s no way they can adapt, personalize or predict anything that actually helps.”

Gubes explained that the role of technology in home care should be to support the mission, not hinder it.

“I’d like to reframe what ‘outdated technology’ means today,” she said. “It’s not just old software or clunky legacy systems. If a provider is still relying on heavily manual processes, chasing paper notes or operating in the dark without critical data to coordinate care – that’s outdated too.”

Staying ahead of the curve

According to Lentz, updating and changing practices is crucial to preventing future tech challenges, and planning is essential.

“An organization needs to clearly define and articulate the proper goals of the tech upgrade and ensure there is a buy-in from all levels of the administrative staff,” she said. “Staff who will have changes to their workflow should understand the ‘why’ behind the upgrade before implementation: increased efficiency in their jobs, cost savings, improved experience for clients and employees, the company’s ability to adhere to compliance requirements and so on.”

She also said that if upgrading technology causes a major shift in company culture, start with smaller, visible upgrades that show benefits.

“Let [staff] experience the win and the new benefits, which will make tackling the larger, more challenging upgrades much easier,” she said.

Staying current with technology means adapting practices and embracing a growth mindset, as Gubes pointed out.

“Many providers get stuck because the fear of change outweighs the pain of the status quo,” she said. “But if you want different outcomes, you need to make different decisions and that means being open to evolving how you work.”

She emphasized that it’s not just about assessing technology, but also evaluating vendor partnerships. The key is to determine whether the vendor is merely selling a tool or if they genuinely align with the organization’s mission, are invested in its growth and can be a true partner.

“The best care agencies we see leading change aren’t doing it alone,” Gubes said. “They’re choosing partners who bring a human-centered approach to automation and intelligence, not just software. They move fast because they know if their peers are already succeeding with it, waiting only puts them farther behind.”

Gubes acknowledged that although the phrase “change management” can put staff on edge, it doesn’t have to be complicated. In her experience, some of the most effective leaders keep it simple, take the initiative, show the team how the new system helps them succeed and build trust by learning alongside their staff.

Groff said that staying curious can make a big difference. He noted that “regularly connecting with peers, engaging with vendors and tracking emerging trends that shape how care is delivered and supported” can help providers stay ahead when it comes to making sure technology meets the organization’s needs.