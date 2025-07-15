PPL President Resigns During Ongoing CDPAP Transition

Maria Perrin, president of Public Partnerships LLC (PPL), the sole fiscal intermediary of New York’s self-directed Medicaid home care program, has resigned and will leave the company in 60 days.

PPL is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based financial management services company. It was first awarded the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) fiscal intermediary contract in October.

Perrin’s resignation is the latest development in the state’s transition to a single fiscal intermediary for its CDPAP. From the start, the transition has been rocky and has seen several deadline extensions.

Plus, a class action lawsuit, first filed on behalf of CPDAP consumers in March, reached a settlement agreement with the New York State Department of Health last week. The lawsuit claimed that the Department of Health failed to give consumers written notice and the opportunity for a fair hearing before they lost access to services. The settlement ensures that consumers and caregivers have an Aug. 1 deadline for registration.

Perrin will transition out of her role as president of PPL to support other Medicaid-focused organizations, according to a PPL spokesperson.

“Over the past several years, PPL has undergone a thoughtful leadership evolution to further the company’s growth and long-term viability,” the spokesperson said in an email to Home Health Care News. “Following more than two years of strong leadership and having achieved the goals she was tasked with, PPL President Maria Perrin announced on Friday that she will be transitioning out of her role in the next 60 days.

Perrin has served as president of PPL since 2023. The company’s spokesperson confirmed that PPL is in the process of finding Perrin’s replacement.

“Due to the company’s strong operational position and the fact that the CDPAP transition is nearing completion, Maria is confident that PPL is prepared to succeed when she exits in the fall,” the spokesperson said. “PPL is currently engaged in a thoughtful search to determine the strongest candidate to serve as a replacement.”