Predictive Analytics, Generative AI Help Home Health Providers To ‘Step Out Of CMS’ Box’

As CMS proposes sweeping cuts to home health payments, providers face mounting cost pressures and must innovate to stay solvent and protect access to care.

To survive the potential cuts and updates included in the 2026 proposed payment rule, home health providers must arm themselves with innovative tech-focused strategies, including predictive analytics and generative AI, and advocate for their interests, according to a recent webinar hosted by WellSky.

“We have to innovate our way out of the boxes CMS is putting us in,” Cindy Campbell, senior director of advisory services at WellSky, said during the webinar presentation on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Overland Park, Kansas-based WellSky is a post-acute technology company that utilizes software and analytics to help providers achieve better outcomes at lower costs. The company works with roughly 20,000 home health providers.

Last month, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its annual home health proposed payment for 2026. The rule includes a 6.4% aggregate cut to home health payments, an estimated $1.135 billion decrease compared to 2025.

The proposal also includes a 2.4% update, a 3.7% decrease due to behavioral adjustments, a 4.6% decrease that reflects the net impact of the proposed temporary adjustment and a 3.2% market basket update.

Advertisement

Campbell — like many other industry insiders — pointed out that if the rule goes through without changes, access to care will be greatly reduced.

“For some, access to care will be at grave risk if the cuts go through as proposed, so we have to stand up,” she said. “We have to be advocates for our industry.”

The rule adds the Medicare Spending per Beneficiary for the Post-Acute Care (PAC) setting measure to the expanded home health value-based purchasing (HHVBP) model, which Campbell said would effectively make providers compete on costs.

“[The Medicare Spending per Beneficiary for the PAC setting] now is added to the claims-based measures at 10% for the larger agency cohort, 12% impact for the agency that is in the smaller cohort,” Campbell said. “That’s substantial, especially when we’re also looking at preventing hospitalization, yet trying to compete on doing it at a lower cost.”

Still, Campbell said providers have already largely been competing on cost to stay afloat, though the rule raises questions of how to reduce total operating costs.

Reducing costs and increasing advocacy

In pursuit of lowering costs and staying viable, employing innovative tech tools, such as predictive analytics and generative AI, will be critical as providers navigate the impacts of the CMS’s cuts, Campbell said.

“How can we read into the risk of the patients we serve?” she asked. “Let’s use those predictive analytics. As we think about how we can up our productivity, and lower our total cost per visit, I can’t help but think of the gift of generative AI and ambient listening … this is where the return on those investments for innovation is going to come back and manifest in lower costs writ large.”

Some providers are already using AI tools to help streamline Outcome and Assessment Information Set (OASIS) management.

Campbell also urges providers to embrace remote patient monitoring (RPM) as a means to increase care in the home.

It will also be crucial for providers to look at their current performance values, share this with key stakeholders at the agency and look for opportunities to improve quality.

“When can we stop doing things the old way and start doing it in a new way that might save us time and effort,” Campbell said. “How will that impact be measured? How are we going to know this is working for us? What are the feedback loops of data that we need to provide? This is a strategic way that you can start to think through what to do next, in terms of immediate actions. Look at those projections with that 6.4% cut, which in essence is a 9% cut. Assess those operational efficiency things.”

Ultimately, Campbell suggests that leaders should analyze the financial impact the proposed rule will have on their business and . Leaders should also have a strong understanding of the impact of the wage index and the quality reporting program.

Companies of all sizes should also make their voices heard and take advantage of the public comment period, which is open until Aug. 29, Campbell said.

“Please consider where you have expertise and can comment on this and fill their heads with your voice,” Campbell said. “Please. They need to hear from you. … They’ll hear from all the large tech companies, the large companies, but make sure your voice is in there. Every voice we can get is really important, especially this year, given these cuts.”