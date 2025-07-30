UnitedHealth Group CEO Addresses ‘Mistakes’, Updates Outlook After Suspension

UnitedHealth Group (UHG) (NYSE: UNH) CEO Stephen Hemsley expressed optimism despite setbacks with the company’s health services arm and reaffirmed a commitment to reform following the company’s “mistakes” during the insurance giant’s second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. The company also reasserted its plans to acquire Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED).

Despite numerous challenges in the past year, the company reported second-quarter revenue of $111.6 billion, representing a $12.8 billion increase compared to the previous year. The company attributed this increase to growth in UnitedHealthcare and Optum.

UHG suspended its 2025 outlook in May but has now updated that outlook, including full-year revenue of between $445.5 billion to $448 billion, net earnings of at least $14.65 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $16.00 per share. This reflects the first half of 2025 performance and expectations for the remainder of the year, including higher realized and anticipated care trends. The company expects to return to earnings growth in 2026.

Advertisement

Yet, Hemsley took a moment to discuss a “mission-driven ambition of reform” that he expects will propel the company toward even stronger performance in the future.

“More than anything, it is a tone of change and reform born out of a recommitment to our mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone,” he said on the earnings call. “It’s a mission that requires a commitment to a culture of values, of service, responsibility, integrity and humility.”

He went on to recognize the “need and opportunity” to revisit and improve internal and external processes and business practices, acknowledging the company has a chance to realign the enterprise and set it on the right path.

Advertisement

“We have made pricing and operational mistakes as well as others,” Hemsley said. “Our critical processes, including risk status, care management, pharmaceutical services and others, are being reviewed by independent experts, and they will be reviewed every year and reported on.”

UnitedHealthcare continues growth

UnitedHealthcare’s second-quarter revenue reached $86.1 billion, an increase of $12.2 billion compared to the previous year. The company served 50 million people in the second quarter, which is 770,000 more than year-to-date.

Company executives expect UnitedHealthcare’s full-year 2025 revenues to be between $344 billion and $345.5 billion, representing over 15% growth compared to 2024.

“While we face challenges across our lines of business, we believe we can resolve these issues and recapture our earnings growth potential while ensuring people have access to high-quality, affordable health care,” UnitedHealthcare CEO Tim Noel said.

UnitedHealthcare expects to serve 1.1 million more people than it did in 2024, primarily supported by seniors and individuals with complex needs.

However, due to higher-than-expected medical costs, UnitedHealthcare will exit certain Medicare Advantage (MA) plans that serve over 600,000 members. The company is also adopting a similar approach for its Medicare supplement, group MA and stand-alone Part D pricing for next year, according to Noel.

“Our current view for 2025 reflects $6.5 billion more in medical costs than we anticipated in our initial outlook,” Noel said. “We will be watching the market closely as the 2026 Medicare offerings become public so we can better assess our market positioning and respond quickly.”

Optum falters

“Optum’s performance this year has not met expectations,” CEO Dr. Patrick Conway said on the call. “We are approaching this with humility and the need for deep analysis of key issues and commitment to substantially improved execution. We need to refocus on our performance discipline with a bias for action and transparency for all stakeholders.”

The health services business operates three subsidiaries: Optum Health, Optum Rx and OptumInsight. The company’s consolidated revenues came in at $67.2 billion, an increase of $4.3 billion from last year. Optum projected its full-year revenues to reach between $266 billion and $267.5 billion, with rates for Optum Health expected to decline by 4% year over year.

Minnesota-based Optum was founded in 2011 and employs over 300,000 people delivering care at more than 2,000 sites. The company offers hospital and palliative care, post-acute and pharmacy services, behavioral health, ambulatory surgical, primary, urgent and in-home care, among other services.

“Most of these businesses are performing well and operate at below double-digit margins,” he noted. “Overall, while we expect continued pressure for the rest of this year, we anticipate meaningful improvement in our operations and with earnings growth in 2026, albeit with a longer path to recovery in our value-based care business.”

Overcoming headwinds

UHG CFO John Rex confirmed the company is moving forward with plans to purchase Amedisys, despite regulatory headwinds and a lawsuit from the Department of Justice. The companies have extended the merger deadline to Dec. 31, or 10 days after a final court decision, whichever comes first, while also agreeing to divest certain assets to address antitrust concerns.

“We continue to work through that process with the regulators in a productive way,” Rex said. “But we committed to those assets and are certainly very committed to the capabilities where we can serve people in the home. It’s super important in terms of the foundational part of value-based care in terms of how we serve them.”

Leaders also said they are cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into the company’s Medicare billing practices, and the company is increasing its efforts to monitor its operations and prevent additional costs for consumers.

“We have stepped up our audit, clinical policy and payment integrity tools to protect customers and patients from unnecessary costs,” Noel said, adding that the company is using AI tools to improve patient and provider service experiences and save costs.