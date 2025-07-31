What A Supercharged Hospital-at-Home Program Would Mean For The Home Health Industry

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

The home-based care industry is enthusiastically looking forward to progress in the hospital-at-home (HaH) movement. Growth in the HaH model benefits health systems with existing programs, while home health providers are also positioned to gain from the broader adoption of this approach.

The HaH movement has gained tremendous popularity since the launch of the Acute Hospital Care at Home (AHCAH) program in 2020, enabling hospitals to qualify for Medicare waivers to treat patients in their homes. The waiver is currently set to expire in September, but health systems and lawmakers have introduced legislation that would extend the waiver until 2030. Patients are reportedly highly satisfied with the model, with studies showing that the model hastens recovery times.

Many providers I’ve spoken to in my research are interested in HaH programs because they are more cost-effective and offer a better patient experience. However, some providers and payers remain hesitant to adopt the model due to concerns about the future of the waiver.

The continuation of the waiver program would help assuage these concerns and create the environment necessary for more providers to engage in HaH models and more acute in-home care in general. Providers are likely to see more demand for their services, increasing patient bases and revenue streams.

A long extension and a runway for further extensions would bolster critical referrals and give providers tools to engage with value-based reimbursement arrangements increasingly.

The benefits to home health care providers who partner with health systems to provide acute care in patients’ homes

How an extended HaH waiver program will re-shape the home health industry

How HaH enhances home health providers’ role in the health care ecosystem

The question of the waiver

In early July, Home Health Care News reported that a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act. If enacted, the legislation would permit hospitals to extend HaH programs for an additional five years.

“Innovative care models, like delivering acute care through hospital-at-home, provide patients high-quality care at lower costs,” Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.), one of the bill’s supporters, said in a statement. “Extending this commonsense policy is a clear win for both patients and taxpayers.”

In addition to extending the waiver program, the bill would require the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to conduct a study comparing home-based care and inpatient care. The study’s results will then be used to govern the program going forward.

With strong evidence so far pointing to HaH’s efficacy and benefits, I anticipate that the study’s findings will strongly support the continuation of the waiver program, or perhaps its establishment as a permanent policy.

While some in the space have adopted a “wait and see” approach due to uncertainty about ongoing short-term extensions of the waiver, other HaH players continue to develop and advance their plans.

As of March 17, 2025, 400 hospitals across 143 health systems in 39 states have received waivers, according to the American Hospital Association. That marks an increase of 22 hospitals and 3 health systems since November 2024.

If the new bill gets passed, it could supercharge this growth trajectory. With a five-year runway and clear interest in continuing the program after that, the bill is set to encourage a swath of providers who have thus far been reticent to join in on HaH.

Impact on home-based care providers

Engaging in the HaH model is strongly aligned with providers’ best interests. From directly boosting client census and revenue to helping overcome workforce shortages, one of the stickiest problems providers face, the bill could reassure providers and motivate provider adoption – unlocking a range of tangible benefits.

Shifting acute-level care from hospitals to patients’ homes involves a broad spectrum of in-home services and support. As hospitals adopt HaH models, they will need home care providers such as nurses, therapists and home health aides, according to the American Hospital Association. This expansion will lead to a larger client base and higher revenue for agencies offering these services.

Patients requiring a higher level of care need more specialized skills and services from home health providers. This provides home health agencies with the opportunity to bill for a broader range of services, potentially leading to increased financial stability.

Some studies, like those by the Bipartisan Policy Center, also indicate that HaH programs can boost recruitment and retention in the home health sector by providing more flexibility for caregivers. As the workforce shortage continues, this is welcome news.

In other words, the HaH model might boost collaborations between hospital-level care providers in the home and home health care services, as these organizations often “offload” some care to external vendors, similar to Mass General Brigham’s partnership with Best Buy Health.

A stronger coordinated care approach

Partnerships such as these between home health care agencies and hospital systems enhance home health care by enabling these agencies to play a larger role in acute care and fostering better collaboration with other providers.

HaH programs typically involve multidisciplinary teams such as nurses, physicians, therapists and social workers. The emergence of more HaH programs would enable home health agencies to broaden their services beyond traditional home health, potentially incorporating acute care, telehealth and remote patient monitoring, as noted by the National Institutes of Health.

With an expanded range of services, home health agencies can boost their revenue, enhancing their financial stability and sustainability. Meanwhile, hospitals can use these partnerships to ease challenges caused by staffing shortages.

Additionally, these programs can be more economical than in-hospital stays by reducing overhead costs associated with operating a hospital, as noted by Health Recovery Solutions. This advantage benefits both health care systems and patients.

Finally, HaH models foster innovation in health care delivery by promoting the adoption of new technologies and care methods. Home care agencies can play a pivotal role in this innovation, continually exploring new approaches to delivering care within the home setting.

Improved patient outcomes

The easy wins offered by HaH models include enhanced patient satisfaction and better outcomes, as patients receive care in a more comfortable and convenient setting – their own homes. According to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, these programs often result in less stress, quicker recovery times and fewer hospital-acquired infections.

While at home, patients have more control over their daily routines, including sleep, meals and activities, which can affect their well-being. Family members can become more involved in the care process, offering emotional support and help. I know comfort was something I missed during my extended hospital stays. I would have loved to be home on my couch, watching my television without constant interruptions from hospital staff or other patients.

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center launched its HaH program in March 2024 and has reported a 100% patient satisfaction rate. The team attributes this success to a focus on sleep, nutrition and mobility. Patients are allowed uninterrupted sleep, provided with tailored meals from the hospital kitchen and encouraged to move around freely in their homes.

Patients have easy-to-use tablets that support smooth communication with their care team, including access to a nurse 24/7. The program also uses remote patient monitoring to check vital signs and provides essential medical equipment.

A federal report to Congress by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on the HaH initiative supports this by demonstrating that at-home acute care results in lower mortality rates and reduced post-discharge spending compared to traditional inpatient care, while also receiving positive feedback from patients and caregivers.

With evidence thus far pointing to the fact that HaH improves outcomes, providers who engage with HaH models and who invest in thorough outcomes tracking could use the evidence of saved health care dollars to negotiate better reimbursement rates – and any increase in rates is critical as providers face rates that continue to fall.

More evidence of improved outcomes could help providers negotiate value-based or other alternative payment models.

A call to action

A variety of health systems, advocacy groups and national associations have continually urged congressional leaders to ensure the future of HaH programs by extending the AHCAH waiver for a full five years.

“The AHCAH program is a continuation of standing, bipartisan policy over the last five years and will not lead to new costs,” Moving Health Home wrote in a letter to Congress. “This innovative model is already proving to improve outcomes, lower costs and meet patients where they are. The AHCAH program also has the rare combination of lower spending, shorter lengths of stay, high patient and caregiver satisfaction and high quality. It deploys innovative technology and a workforce eager to treat patients where they live.”

The letter continued by stating that another extension of the waiver effectively builds a bridge from demonstration to a more permanent model, providing greater certainty to hospitals currently “on the sidelines, waiting for regulatory clarity.”

The American Medical Association (the AMA) also praised leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee for including an extension of the AHCAH waiver flexibilities through 2029 as an amendment to the Telehealth Modernization Act of 2024.

The waiver program is set to change home health providers’ relationships with health systems, acuity levels and reimbursement negotiations, but most critically of all would provide comfortable, quality care where patients want it most.

Extending this flexibility for five years will “allow home-based services to be developed equitably across populations everywhere and ensure hospital inpatient unit care is available for patients who need it while enabling patients who can and want to be treated at home to have the opportunity to do so, creating needed capacity for hospitals without increasing health system costs,” James L. Madara, executive vice president and CEO of the AMA, said in a letter to lawmakers.