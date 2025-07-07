Why Home-Based Care Providers Can’t Ignore Their Online Reputation

Online reputation management isn’t something that home-based care providers can afford to put on the back burner. That’s the key takeaway from a recent report from Transcend Strategy Group.

While all businesses should be concerned about maintaining a good online reputation, this is especially important for home-based care providers, due to the unique care delivery setting.

“When you are dealing with the intimacy of someone coming into your home, the personalization and how you feel about the agency that you open the door for matters more,” Tony Kudner, chief strategy officer at Transcend, told Home Health Care News.

While most providers want to establish a strong online reputation management system, figuring out the best way to accomplish this can be tricky.

“Having to manage reputation online can quickly become really overwhelming, especially if you’re taking in reviews and comments on social media platforms on multiple pages,” Jordan Dockery, manager of digital strategy and client services at Transcend, told HHCN. “What’s the appropriate tone, what’s the appropriate language to use, can cause a bit of a hurdle for organizations.”

Curtice, Ohio-based Transcend provides data-driven insights to help home care companies make better business decisions.

Over the years, individuals receiving care services and health care employees have increasingly turned to social media and online review sites to express when they’re unhappy with an organization, as well as share positive recommendations.

What’s more, 65% of adults use online research to learn more about medical conditions. This means that sometimes individuals see online reviews instead of an official company website.

“You can read people’s reviews in real-time and form opinions about the care that you might receive at an organization before you even pick up a phone, and make a call, before you even go to the website,” Dockery said. “There’s a bunch of information available online already about an organization that they might not have control over. You can’t necessarily control what review someone is leaving on your page.”

Still, providers can control how they respond to these online comments. This can mean responding to a positive review expressing gratitude. It can also mean responding to a negative review in a way that addresses the reviewers concerns, and offers a chance to follow up further.

However, providers should not completely ignore online comments.

“When you are ignoring your online reviews, or you’re ignoring comments on social media, you’re putting out that you are not a responsive organization,” Dockery said. “You want to stay committed to being responsive to those individuals. Feedback is really important, and can identify areas where you might need to look at your care processes.”

Overall, providers should implement an internal system to manage their online reputation. This can look like assigning a communications or marketing leader who stays on top of online reviews and managing the company’s social media profiles and presence.

This also means tapping a clinical or operations leader who can address care-related concerns, and a HR professional who can respond to employee critics.

Providers should also identify the corners of the internet where the company is receiving the most feedback. Plus, providers should have a playbook that outlines how to respond.

“You don’t want to have that panic of, ‘oh my gosh, we just got this review, I have no idea what to do,’” Dockery said. “You want to have a calm response that you can already rely on from a playbook. You want to have that internal infrastructure already built to go, I know I need to direct it to this team member, this person can weigh in on before we respond. Having a playbook to address both good and the bad is going to make life significantly easier.”