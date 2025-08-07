Addus HomeCare Appoints Heather Dixon As New President, COO

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS) named health care veteran Heather Dixon its new president and chief operating officer in a Thursday announcement.

Dixon, who most recently served as the chief financial officer of behavioral health giant Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC), is expected to fill her new role in mid-September. She has served as an independent board member and audit committee member for Addus since 2023.

“Heather’s extensive experience in health care leadership, including operational and financial management, makes her an outstanding choice to help lead our company,” Dirk Allison, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Heather has been a valuable independent director for Addus, both gaining and adding insights that we believe will allow her to successfully transition to this new role. Her demonstrated commitment to operational excellence will serve Addus well through its next phase of growth.”

Bradley Bickham, who currently serves as Addus’ president and COO, was appointed the advisor to the CEO and will stay in that role until his planned retirement in March 2026.

Before joining Acadia, Dixon served as chief financial officer and interim chief operating officer of Everside Health, a large direct primary care provider. She has also served as an executive for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) and Aetna, a CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) company.

“I am honored to join Addus as president and chief operating officer,” Dixon said. “I have admired the company’s commitment to providing high-quality care to those who need it most, and I have had the pleasure of working closely with Dirk and the talented Addus leadership team during my time as an independent director. Brad has served with distinction, and I look forward to continuing to build on the company’s strong foundation and drive continued success for our consumers, employees and stakeholders.”

Frisco, Texas-based Addus’ offerings include personal care, hospice and home health services. The company operates 260 locations in 23 states, serving about 62,000 patients.

Two days before the announcement of Dixon’s appointment, Addus announced that it acquired Helping Hands Home Care Service, a Pennsylvania-based home care provider, for $21.2 million.