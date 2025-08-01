BrightSpring’s Home Health Segment Fuels Q2 Gains As Company ‘Grows Into The Space’

BrightSpring Health Services Inc. (NYSE: BTSG) reported strong second-quarter results during its earnings call on Friday, emphasizing rapid growth across all business units. Company leaders credited its home health segment as the primary driver behind its provider services division’s strong performance, which generated $358 million in revenue, a 10.5% increase year-over-year.

“Our approach to home health has been a steady but measured growth,” Jon Rousseau, chairman, president and CEO, said during the call. “Therefore, we are not a massive home health provider today. We have been growing into it over time, and we feel like that strategy and scaling into it over time will dovetail nicely with a return to warranted rate support in the home health industry. We believe it’s an interesting time to be a provider who is growing into the space, and it creates opportunities in the future.”

BrightSpring’s Q2 home health care revenue rose 17.1% year-over-year, to $185 million. Rehab and personal care services increased by 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively.

Advertisement

Turning to the proposed 2026 home health payment rule, Rousseau stated that the company does not foresee a “material impact” from the rule, but that, as an “interested party,” it hopes it better reflects the value of home health services.

Rousseau stated that the return on investment from home health is “unquestionable and profound” in terms of benefits such as lower mortality rates, fewer hospitalizations, better outcomes and reduced costs.

The CEO also said the final rule contains some encouraging signs.

Advertisement

“If the recoupment does go into place, TBD based on the final rule, at some point that will burn off and go away as well,” Rousseau said. “When it does, you’ll have a big uplift. We are optimistic, based on some language that we saw in the proposed rule, that home health rates will start moving up again at some point in the near to medium term future.”

Leaders said operational metrics remained positive, with the average daily census for home health care increasing by 6.4% to over 30,000 patients, while the number of persons served in rehab and personal care rose by 5.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, BrightSpring Health Services offers integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health care solutions for complex populations requiring specialized or ongoing care. The company operates in all 50 states and serves more than 460,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

BrightSpring experienced a significant overall increase in revenue, mainly driven by its pharmacy division.

The company announced a total revenue of $3.15 billion for Q2 2025, marking more than a 29% rise from the same period a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28% to $143 million, maintaining a steady margin of 4.5%.

The second quarter results indicate an acceleration compared to the company’s first quarter, which experienced a 26% year-over-year revenue growth.

“Second quarter results exceeded expectations, and have us well positioned to continue to deliver on our goals for the balance of the year,” Rousseau said. “We remain committed to discipline growth across the company by executing in each of our markets, while leveraging our scale and best practices, making smart growth investments.”

For the full year 2025, the company is raising guidance, excluding the community living business and the impact of any future closed acquisitions. Net revenue guidance has increased to $12.6 million, while provider settlement revenue has risen to $1.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA now stands at $605 million.

The company expects its ResCare Community Living divestiture to Sevita to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approvals and typical closing conditions. The deal reportedly will enable BrightSpring to streamline its operations and concentrate on its core provider services segment, including home health, hospice, personal care, rehabilitation services and primary care.

Looking to the future, Roussau said BrightSpring will continue prioritizing ongoing improvement that is ingrained in its culture and will embrace technology and automation.

“While we’re experiencing this growth and continued growth, we want to keep investing for the future and plant more and more seeds for growth three to four years from now,” he said.