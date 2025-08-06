Dealbook: Fusion Acquires Comfort Keepers Franchise; Team Select Home Care Buys Marathon Nursing

Fusion expands into home care through Comfort Keepers acquisition

Fusion has acquired the Comfort Keepers franchise serving Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa. This marks the company’s first venture into the home care industry.

“It’s exciting to add a powerful and impactful business like Comfort Keepers to the Fusion brand,” President and CEO Corey Watton said in a statement. “Expanding into a business that promotes independence, mental and physical health, and overall happiness for our senior population is an exciting venture for our entire team.”

Fusion has appointed Calli Smith, who previously served as Fusion’s contract administration manager, as director of home care services to lead the Comfort Keepers franchise.

Omaha-based Fusion includes Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which it says aim to streamline processes for health care travelers and facilities.

Amivie acquires FosterBridge

Amivie has acquired FosterBridge Inc., an in-home care provider based in Bridgeport, Ohio, that serves seniors across 23 counties in Southeastern Ohio.

FosterBridge provides non-skilled personal care, homemaking and community integration services through the Passport Medicaid waiver program. The organization runs eight facilities across the region.

“FosterBridge’s dedication to dignity, independence and quality aligns perfectly with Amivie’s mission to empower individuals to live well at home,” Amivie CEO Michael Kotzen said in a statement. “This acquisition enhances our capacity to deliver consistent, personalized care throughout Ohio, ensuring more families have access to the support they need close to home.

The acquisition broadens Amivie’s presence in Ohio, further backing its plan to grow in the Midwest.

Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based Amivie, formerly known as Community Based Care, is a group of providers that supports clients in their homes with personalized support.

Team Select Home Care acquires Marathon Nursing

Team Select Home Care, a provider of in-home private-duty nursing services, has acquired Marathon Nursing.

“This is about more than a name,” Team Select Home Care CEO Fred Johnson said in a statement. “It’s about building on Marathon’s strong local foundation while bringing in Team Select’s national support and infrastructure. Together, we are better equipped to serve families and empower caregivers across Massachusetts.”

Marathon Nursing’s leadership, staff and caregivers will remain in place, with access to additional systems, infrastructure and support, according to the company. The agency will continue operating as Team Select Home Care, previously known as Marathon Nursing, through September. On Oct. 1, the organization will fully transition to the Team Select Home Care name.

Founded in 2008, Team Select provides private-duty nursing, serving medically complex pediatric and adult patients across 15 states.

Marathon Nursing, headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, delivers skilled home nursing care to medically complex adult patients.

myPlace expands with second PACE center

myPlace has opened a second care center to serve the South Los Angeles area.

Located in Compton, California, the new 33,000-square-foot facility will offer comprehensive medical, social and in-home services to seniors with complex needs.

myPlace’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model integrates medical care, social services and in-home support to help seniors stay in the community for as long as possible. All services are provided at low or no cost to participants 55 and older who are eligible for Medi-Cal or both Medi-Cal and Medicare.

“We’re deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve communities across South Los Angeles, where too many older adults in need have long lacked access to the care they deserve, myPlace Health CEO Robbie Pottharst said in a statement.

Headquartered in Long Beach, California, myPlace Health, an affiliate of SCAN Group, is an integrated care delivery organization specializing in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible.