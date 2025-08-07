[Updated] DOJ Files Proposed Final Judgment On Amedisys, UnitedHealth Merger

On Thursday, Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED) announced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Attorneys General of Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey and New York filed a proposed final judgment regarding the UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) planned acquisition of Amedisys.

UnitedHealth and Amedisys agreed to the proposed final judgment, which, if approved, would resolve the DOJ’s and states’ opposition to the merger.

The proposed judgment would require UnitedHealth and Amedisys to divest at least 164 home health and hospice facilities, including one affiliated palliative care facility, across 19 states, worth approximately $528 million in annual revenue, according to a DOJ announcement. It would also impose a $1.1 million civil penalty on Amedisys for “falsely certifying that the company had truthfully, correctly and completely responded to the United States’ requests for documents.”

“Our merger with Optum will mark a significant milestone in the continued growth and evolution of Amedisys,” Amedisys said in a statement shared with Home Health Care News. “This strategic alignment represents an important step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional care and innovative solutions within the home to even more patients and families.”

A spokesperson for Optum, UnitedHealth Group’s services arm, told HHCN the company is pleased to have reached a resolution and was grateful for the DOJ’s cooperation.

“We remain committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to the people and families who rely on us,” the spokesperson said in an email. “With Amedisys, we look forward to continuing meaningful improvements in the home health and hospice care space, a vital part of our value-based care approach.”

The proposed settlement would require UnitedHealth to divest an additional eight facilities if it fails to obtain regulatory approval for the divestiture of the 164 facilities without the additional eight locations. It would impose a monitor to supervise UnitedHealth’s divestiture and compliance.

The decree would also provide the buyers of the divested facilities with the “assets, personnel and relationships to compete against UnitedHealth in the overlap areas.” It would incorporate “robust protections to strengthen adherence” to the proposed final judgment and deter interference with the buyers’ ability to compete.

“In no sector of our economy is competition more important to Americans’ well-being than health care,” Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said in the statement. “This settlement protects quality and price competition for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable patients and wage competition for thousands of nurses. I commend the Antitrust Division’s Staff for doggedly investigating and prosecuting this case on behalf of seniors, hospice patients, nurses and their families.”

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) A map of the home health and hospice divestitures that would be required by the proposed final judgment.

In addition to requiring Amedisys to pay a $1.1 million civil penalty, the proposed settlement would require the company to train its corporate and field leadership on antitrust compliance.

The divestitures would be required within 75 days of the court entering an Asset Preservation/Hold Separate Stipulation and Order or within 60 days of all necessary merger clearances under Indiana and West Virginia law, whichever is later.

The proposed judgment is subject to judicial approval under the Antitrust Procedures and Penalties Act and remains subject to certain conditions.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Amedisys offers home health, hospice, palliative and home-based high-acuity care and operates 522 care centers in 37 states and Washington, D.C. UnitedHealth Group’s Optum agreed to acquire Amedisys for $3.3 billion in June 2023.

The DOJ sued to block UnitedHealth’s acquisition of Amedisys in 2024, calling the deal “presumptively anticompetitive and illegal.”

“We are challenging this merger because home health and hospice patients and their families experiencing some of the most difficult moments of their lives deserve affordable, high-quality care options,” former U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said at the time. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to check unlawful consolidation and monopolization in the health care market that threatens to harm vulnerable patients, their families and health care workers.”

The DOJ’s lawsuit was planned to go to mediation on Aug. 18.