Enhabit CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer Plans To Step Down 

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) President and CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer will step down from her role in July 2026 or upon the appointment of her successor, according to a Wednesday announcement.

“I am honored to have served as the first CEO of Enhabit and to have been part of the steady progress we have made together over the past several years,” Jacobsmeyer said in a statement. “The leadership team and our entire workforce is second-to-none, and I have been inspired by our team’s commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care for our patients. I am confident in Enhabit’s strategy and believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and create shareholder value.”

The company has begun a leadership succession plan with Jacobsmeyer’s support, according to the announcement. It retained the executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in finding the company’s next CEO.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the board, I am sincerely grateful for Barb’s exceptional leadership, partnership and dedication to the company and the patients we serve,” Jeffrey Bolton, chairman of Enhabit’s board of directors, said in a statement. “Barb has helped to stabilize the business during her tenure and enabled the company to build on our momentum. As we seek the right successor to drive our next phase of growth, we are committed to a smooth transition and remain focused on executing our mission.”

Jacobsmeyer began her career in health care as a physical therapist. She later went on to be the CEO of a hospital owned by HealthSouth, which later became Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC).

In 2022, she told Home Health Care News about her plans for her life when she is “done.”

Advertisement

“When I’m done, I would love to golf. I want to get involved with some charities,” she said. “I know it sounds weird, but I also hope I can be that support – my mother is 85, I have aunts that I adore. I’m hoping they live to 100. I wouldn’t mind being that person that helps them to doctor’s appointments and can be that resource that so many of our elderly struggle to find.”

Dallas-based Enhabit Home Health & Hospice operates 364 locations in 34 states, including 251 home health locations and 113 hospice locations.