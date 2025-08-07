Enhabit Closes Branches, Considers More In Response To Proposed Home Health Rate

One day after announcing its CEO’s planned departure, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) disclosed that it had closed or consolidated 11 branches by the end of the second quarter.

The company plans to consolidate an additional home health and hospice branch by the end of Q3, according to the company’s Q2 earnings call. The closures come as the company evaluates its cost structure in light of the proposed Medicare home health payment rule.

“More tough decisions could be made,” Enhabit President and CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer said on the call. “We will continue to evaluate additional closures or consolidations of branches, service areas in each community, potential limitations of our future investments in technology and our overall [General and Administrative] (G&A) expenses. Evaluating these and other potential levers is necessary to ensure we can maintain competitive wage rates to recruit and retain our skilled workforce within a highly competitive labor market.”

While closing some branches and considering other such decisions, the company opened one home health and two hospice locations in Q2, putting it on track to open 10 locations in 2025, according to the company.

Enhabit is evaluating several strategies to address the “extreme headwind” of the proposed cut, Jacobsmeyer said, while seeking to preserve access to high-quality care.

“It goes without saying, if CMS does not change its extreme position, something will have to give,” Jacobsmeyer said. “Our size and scale, coupled with our recent investments in technology and operational improvement, put us in a position to address the challenges of this moment.”

Enhabit has been advocating against the proposed cuts “nonstop” and has “significant concerns” with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ methodology, according to the company. While the final rule has been less severe than the proposed rule in previous years, there is no guarantee of where the final 2026 rule will land, Jacobsmeyer said.

Despite these challenges, the company says it is well-positioned for success in the second half of 2025 thanks to a strengthened balance sheet.

In Q2, Enhabit netted service revenue of $266.1 million and reported adjusted EBITDA of $26.9 million. Its home health non-Medicare admissions increased 5.2%, with total admissions growth of 1.3% year-over-year. When normalized for branches closed in 2025, total admissions growth rang in at 2%.

Enhabit’s home health performance is due to its payer contract initiative and focus on payer balance of admissions and census, according to Jacobsmeyer.

The company encountered “disruption” to admissions and census at the end of Q2 because of renegotiations with a national payer.

“In mid-June, … the payer sent notices to our patients that we wouldn’t be a contractor provider by July 15, ” Jacobsmeyer said. “Unfortunately, that does cause disruption. Our census from that payer dropped about 600, or 59% of its quarter two peak census between mid-June and mid-July. That payer, on average, is a little over 3% of our census. The good news is it’s within two weeks of notifying our teams that we reached an agreement, and that happened on July 11.”

The company has now achieved 76% of the peak census from the payer, and its weekly admissions average increased by about 13%. The company feels “confident” that it will regain the rest of its peak census and grow from there, Jacobsmeyer said.

Still, Enhabit achieved a low double-digit increase in its per-visit rate, which will go into effect on Aug. 15.

The company anticipates full-year revenue to be between $1.06 billion and $1.073 billion, with full-year adjusted EBITDA to be between $104 million and $108 million.