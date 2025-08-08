How 3 Top Trends Have Shaped Home-Based Care This Year

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

At the start of every year, Home Health Care News predicts the trends that will shape the home-based care industry in the year to come.

Some of the trends we’ve predicted have progressed even further than HHCN suggested in January. Some are still on track. Others face new challenges that could slow their adoption.

While I have not yet been reporting on home-based care for long, it’s clear that 2025 is a year that stands apart. During my tenure as HHCN’s associate editor, I have felt some of the uncertainty that racked the industry as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA) was being revised, revised again, and finally passed. I have heard the reactions to a proposed home health rate cut steeper than any the industry has faced before. And I have seen concerns regarding workforce shortages rise as immigration legislation cracks down on American workers.

All of this means that what was true in January may not be exactly true now, and makes it worthwhile to check in on the feasibility and progress of trends that seemed clear only eight months ago.

In this week’s exclusive, members-only HHCN+ Update, I’ll share the progress that has been made on three of HHCN’s five predictions for 2025, narrowing in on the ones that are currently in flux. I will offer analysis and key takeaways, including:

– The future of the 80-20 rule and the Trump administration deregulation

– Evolving Medicaid state-by-state differences

– The rising importance of technology innovation – and why it is at risk

The 80-20 rule

HHCN predicted in January that the second Trump administration would likely axe some regulations, including the 80-20 rule. Although no demonstrable progress has been made, the stars are still aligned for this prediction to come true.

In May, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division asked federal agencies to identify anticompetitive regulations, including those in the health care sector. Adam Herbst, partner at Sheppard Mullin law firm, told me this could implicate the 80-20 rule.

Industry experts have expressed confidence that the rule would be rolled back.

“Although it’s not been put forward in rulemaking yet, some of the overregulation within the Medicaid access rule, in the 80-20 provision, we think something like that is likely to be be taken out by this administration that is trying to root out examples of overregulation,” Dr. Steven Landers, CEO of the National Alliance for Care at Home, said at the Alliance’s Financial Summit last week.

Since HHCN made its January prediction, it seems deregulation efforts may go even further.

“There are some OSHA topics that we’re weighing in on as well,” Landers continued, discussing other regulations that the Trump administration could roll back.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) proposed reinstating the companionship exemption in early July, which covers certain home care workers under specific parts of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Jason Lee, CEO of the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA), said rolling back minimum wage and overtime protections for certain home care workers would be “amazing news for the home care industry.”

Additionally, yesterday, the DOJ proposed a settlement for UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) acquisition of Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED). While the settlement includes requirements for the divestiture of 164 home health and hospice facilities worth about $528 million in annual revenue, and a $1.1 million civil penalty on Amedisys for false certification, it is an overall sign of a deal-friendly attitude rather than one determined to impose a slew of red tape.

Greater state-by-state regulation variety

In January, HHCN predicted that state-level variations would create a less balanced playing field for providers to navigate.

I would double down on this, but add that changes since January mean that at least one regulation will likely be cohesive across the board.

“The joke is, if you’ve seen one Medicaid state, you’ve seen one Medicaid state,” Mike Trigilio, the CEO of Houseworks, recently said on an HHCN webinar.

We predicted that this type of variance would lead providers to prioritize density and make strategic plays regarding geography (see Addus HomeCare Corporation’s New York flight). The density trend is poised only to continue, based on a recent conversation I had with Joe Widmar, director at West Monroe.

Still, a KFF piece from Tuesday colors my current interpretation of this trend. KFF reported that President Donald Trump’s work requirements create a “floor and a ceiling” for states, meaning that they have less latitude to make their own decisions regarding work requirements. While work requirements do not directly impact reimbursement rates, they will limit the number of people who are eligible for the Medicaid benefit and, therefore, reduce the number of people who receive home-based care services in these states.

This change creates at least one across-the-board similarity for all states’ Medicaid programs – though this type of cohesion may not be what the home-based care industry would have chosen.

Technology transforming personal home care

HHCN predicted that advanced technology adoption would become an imperative for providers of personal home care in 2025.

With rising cost pressures – especially the proposed 2026 Medicare home health payment cut – I now see technology integration as more crucial than ever for both home health and personal home care, from remote patient monitoring to new retention and recruitment tools.

One promising new technological innovation is from Bayada Home Health Care. The organization is currently developing risk algorithms using electronic medical record (EMR) data that help to identify when patients are at risk of falling and allow workers to intervene. While the technology is still new, and Bayada is still working to determine exactly which interventions are most helpful, preliminary results show a 40% reduction in the rate of injurious falls, according to Mike Johnson, the company’s chief researcher of home care innovation.

Falls are a major concern for both home health and personal care providers – home care provider TheKey recently instituted a comprehensive mobility training program specifically to reduce client falls. This type of technology seems especially promising because it could enhance patient or client trust, increase efficiency, improve outcomes and reduce hospitalizations – some of which could be critical drivers to help home health providers build value-based reimbursement arrangements.

While the promise of such technologies is great, one thing puts it at risk: margins. For home health providers currently staring down the barrel of the proposed 2026 Medicare payment cut, reduced revenue could be an innovation killer.

“What the policy makers need to understand is our operating surplus is part of our innovation fund,” Johnson recently said on an HHCN webinar. “How are we going to get better? We self-fund, we self-invest, we’re happy to do it. But we need to think about surplus as more than just money that’s going into the bank account of executives. We’re going to be spending a lot of time and energy fighting this particular cut, because it’s going to be really detrimental if we can’t get it removed.”

HHCN’s prediction that advanced technology will be essential for the personal home care industry stands. Given the events of the first seven months of 2025, I think it’s clear that these tools are essential for all home-based care providers. But without the cash to build out this type of technology, cutting-edge innovation could fall by the wayside.