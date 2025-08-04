How A Texas Home Health Provider Responded To Disastrous Flood

On July 4th, a devastating flood along the Guadalupe River inundated Kerrville, Texas, forcing local health care providers to respond swiftly and effectively to ensure the safety of clients and employees.

Tri County Home Health, a subsidiary of Frontpoint Health, activated its disaster plan, ensuring staff safety and patient care amid the chaos. Although all patients and staff remained safe and operations resumed within days, the lasting effects on the community and the emotional well-being of employees remain ongoing concerns.

The river reportedly crested at 39 feet or higher, exceeding the county’s second-largest flood in 1987, according to a report from CNN. Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) declared the area a disaster, and the Kerr County Sheriff’s office confirmed at least 135 fatalities. As of July 20, three individuals remained missing from over 160, according to National Public Radio.

Advertisement

Upon learning about the flooding, Jenny Vanckhoven, the administrator and director of nursing at Tri County Home Health, activated a disaster plan to ensure caregiver safety and patient accountability.

“We were fortunate with our staff; we had no fatalities,” Vanckhoven told Home Health Care News. “Our main focus at that point was to ensure everyone was safe and accounted for, and then the recovery process began.”

Tri County Home Health is a Medicare and Medicaid-certified agency providing home health care services in the Texas Hill Country. The provider serves the counties of Atascosa, Bandera, Bexas, Blanco, Comal, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall and Kerr with services including skilled nursing, physical, speech and occupational therapy and medical social work.

Advertisement

Having a disaster plan is required by state regulations in Texas, and Tri County is required to conduct at least two practice drills annually, according to Vanckhoven. Clinical managers contact patients to determine their safety and then report findings to Vanckhoven. Patients are categorized into three priority levels based on their health needs, with level one being the most urgent.

“Great planning pays off, and great leadership pays off,” Brent Korte, CEO of Frontpoint Health, told HHCN. “When you’re pretending there is a power outage, that’s one thing. But when you face a moment of real chaos – a natural event impacting you personally and your patients, not only are you a professional leading a health care provider in the community, but you’re also someone who lives there and has long-standing relationships. To maintain that poise, lean on the plan that works, and execute it well… I’m impressed with our team’s ability to stay calm and focused during tough times.”

Vanckhoven mentioned that her staff are experiencing emotional impacts due to many being directly affected by the event. Additionally, there are temporary transportation disruptions that are reducing efficiency in patient care.

“Above all, it’s about making sure that my staff is emotionally healthy, and if they’re not feeling well, they have a safe place to report that without fearing it will negatively affect them,” she said.

She said that while the organization has addressed the disaster in weekly case conferences, she has found that reaching out to staff individually is most beneficial. She said having a one-on-one conversation to ask if they need anything emotionally has been helpful because people feel more comfortable sharing in that manner.

“Yes, we’re a company, and yes, we need to provide care to our patients, but if we’re not good, we can’t do that,” she said. “Trying to meet [staff] where they are and giving them support when they need it without an additional burden on them to come in and see me makes a difference.”

The long-term impact on the community will continue for years, Vanckhoven said. However, the home health operation remains unchanged, with the same goal of supporting patients and the community as needed. Overall, the agency has not been affected in the long run.

“The health care community is so good at rallying during times when they’re truly needed, and health care professionals, right down to the individual, just jump in with incredible resilience to respond with poise and compassion during the most difficult moments,” Korte said.