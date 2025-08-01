How BrightStar Care, Family Tree Became Attractive Targets For Acquisition

This article is a part of your HHCN+ Membership

Whether a home-based care provider is actively trying to sell their business or leaning into the opportunity when it arises, leaders are positioning their organizations to be attractive acquisition targets and pinpointing the right moment for a sale.

Two recent home-based care deals — BrightStar Care and Family Tree Private Care — exemplify this.

BrightStar Care Founder Shelly Sun Berkowitz first decided to step down from her full-time CEO role in 2023. She opened up about the personal reasons behind this move.

“My twin boys were ready to go off to college, and one of my [sons] is autistic,” she told Home Health Care News. “During COVID, I really had to put the business ahead of myself and my kids in many ways, just because it was 24/7 and seniors’ lives were at stake. As a mom, I was willing to do that once because it felt necessary. I wound up needing to be where [my son] was 60%, 75% of the time, and I couldn’t do that and run my business. I needed to put him first.”

Chicagoland-based BrightStar Care offers personal home care, as well as supplemental staffing and home health care. It has over 400 franchise locations across the U.S.

In 2024, Sun Berkowitz began the process of hiring investment bankers and finding the right partner for her envisioned role within the company.

“I wanted to continue contributing strategically and with flexibility, still attend industry events, [be involved in] media, PR and some operational projects of my team, letting them do 90% of the legwork.”

In March, BrightStar Care Founder Shelly Sun Berkowitz told HHCN that she was in the process of selling her company in December 2024, when she decided to scrap the deal and go in a different direction. She would eventually ink a deal for BrightStar to be acquired by an affiliate of Peak Rock earlier this year.

Sun Berkowitz noted that the deal has allowed her to focus on high-level operational strategy while being hands-off with the day-to-day minutiae of running the business.

Companies looking to follow in BrightStar Care’s footsteps should prioritize achieving several key characteristics.

“You should have a two to three-year positive trajectory of top line and bottom line growth,” Sun Berkowitz said. “You have a solid management team that is, quote unquote, bankable by a private equity firm, if that’s your target buyer.”

Timing is also an important factor to consider when pulling the trigger on a sale.

“I feel blessed that we were able to do our deal at the end of February, when everyone was really optimistic and things were kind of in a more positive place than they are now, not knowing what’s going to happen with tariffs, etc, because I think a lot of deals are kind of waiting it out, seeing what the macro environment looks like,” Sun Berkowitz said “Some deals that probably could have closed in March or April are still waiting to close, from what I hear.”

Making an acquisition target a bullseye

Nailing down when to sell a home-based care business can almost be boiled down to a science, or a bullseye, as Mark Kulik, senior managing director at The Braff Group, puts it.

“We think of a bullseye being the perfect time to sell,” he told HHCN.

The Braff Group is an M&A advisory firm that specializes in senior care dealmaking.

Hitting the bullseye means taking a deeper look at the company, prior to placing it on the market.

“Is the company in solid shape?” Kulik said. “Have they been performing at levels of marketplace norms, or maybe slightly above? Have they been established in the marketplace for a while? Does the company have a good reputation? Do they have a stable workforce? Have they gotten stable referral sources? Depending upon the line of business, certainly on the home health side, how do they handle Medicare Advantage? Do they have good contracts? Have they used technology appropriately? Do they have a good recruiting and retention philosophy and package?”

It’s also crucial to identify the current cycle of life the business is in.

“At some point, most businesses tend to plateau,” Kulik said. “They come to a point where the growth rate that was enjoyed for many years tends to diminish. We look at that and say, early on, it’s too soon to try and sell the company. You could, but you’re not really capturing the value of the business. At the other end of the spectrum, if you wait until it plateaus, until it peaks and really doesn’t show any more growth, you waited too long.”

Kulik explained that the best time to sell a business is when it’s outperforming the marketplace. For example, if the marketplace is growing at 10% and the business is growing at 15% and increasing annually. This signals to buyers that there’s more growth to come.

Kulik also stressed the importance of paying attention to red flags that indicate the business isn’t in a good position for a sale.

“If the business is declining for whatever reason,” he said. “If the company is losing market share. If your home health, and [MA] penetration in the marketplace is growing and the company’s not able to adjust the contracts, putting pressure on the on the bottom line, on the profitability, if the company’s not been able to attract clinical talent or non-medical talent, and retain the talent, that’s a terrible sign as well.”

Leaning into opportunities

Unlike BrightStar Care, Family Tree’s founders weren’t initially looking to sell the company.

“We didn’t plan to do a transaction of any kind,” Family Tree CEO Daniel Gottschalk told HHCN. “We were very busy growing Family Tree, and we’re acquirers, ourselves, of private care companies. But I’ve known [Choice Health at Home CEO] David Jackson for quite some time, and he approached me when we were both chasing the same asset, and we got to talking about each of our visions for the future. That’s where the opportunity sprung up.”

Established in 2011, Family Tree offers caregiving, private nursing and care management services in Texas and Colorado.

At the start of the year, the company merged with home-based care company Choice Health at Home.

“We’re still doing what we do,” Gottschalk said. “We’re part of a bigger platform. The reason this made sense to me at the time was because they gave us an opportunity to elevate our mission and take Family Tree to the next level beyond just private care. Before this merger, Choice did everything except for private care. Thanks to this merger, we’re one of the largest operators nationwide, offering a full continuum of care.”

Currently, Family Tree continues to operate under its original brand with the same leadership team.

Though the founders didn’t plan to sell Family Tree, the company did a number of things that made it attractive to buyers in the long run. Gottschalk noted that the company’s role as buyer gave the leadership team models for what well-run companies should look like.

“We’ve always sought to run Family Tree as a professional business that is really high-quality, scalable, ready to go to the next level at every turn,” Gottschalk said. “I guess you could say that means it’s ready to sell at any point. That’s not our intent. We never were looking to sell it, but we always wanted to grow the business to get to the next level. [This means] reinvesting in people, processes, software and ways to make the business better.”

Ultimately, Gottschalk believes that companies that are constantly upping their game will have more options. This has been Family Tree’s strategy.

“We call it a culture of personal development — you’re trying to get better every day,” he said. “That mindset means you’re constantly innovating. You’re coming up with new processes to make the business quality the same across different regions, which raises the quality of care.”