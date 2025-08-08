Pennant To Acquire Divested Amedisys, UnitedHealth Agencies

Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PTNG) plans to create a “center of strength” in the Southeast by acquiring home health and hospice agencies divested by Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED) and UnitedHealth Group (UHG) (NYSE: UNH).

The acquisition, which will include between 38 and 50 agencies, will cost between $113 million and $147 million, according to the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday. Amedisys announced in May that it would divest home health and hospice care centers to Pennant and BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG), with the divestiture contingent on the successful merger of Amedisys and Optum, UnitedHealth’s services arm.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) proposed settlement has now cleared a path for the merger to be completed.

Advertisement

Guerisoli said the company views this as a “compelling transaction” that will take the company into “attractive markets.”

“We are well prepared to execute on this expansion as we have continued to deepen our leadership bench through our CEO-in-training and clinical leadership training programs, build momentum across our business lines and have a healthy balance sheet with ample capacity,” Gochnour said.

He also confirmed that Pennant has a service agreement in place to ensure a smooth transition and that it has been preparing for several months while awaiting the conclusion of the antitrust process. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Advertisement

Pennant is the holding company for a broad cluster of independent home health, hospice and senior living providers located across 13 states, a footprint that is set to expand through the Amedisys-UHG deal.

The company’s new presence in Tennessee will likely serve as a hub for future expansion into the Southeast.

“We believe the Tennessee market is unique, that there’s an immense amount of talent in our industries in that particular state and in the region, and we’re excited about the Alabama and Georgia assets as well and having a foothold in those regions,” Gochnour said. “But we’re really excited about the scale that we will have in Tennessee and the opportunities it will give us to impact that care continuum, interact with payers and become a resource to the communities in that state … We’re excited about how it positions us with a center of strength from which we can grow in the Southeast.”

Speaking on the acquisition of divested assets from Amedisys and UHG, Brent Guerisoli, Pennant’s CEO, said it demonstrates the company’s ongoing potential in home health.

“Home health services are a vital component of America’s health care strategy,” he said. “Their importance will only increase as more seniors age into these services, and governmental leaders look for solutions to reduce the nation’s overall health care spend. Patients want to receive care in the home. Lawmakers want to reduce deficits and improve health outcomes. Home health is a solution for both issues.” The company reported substantial revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth across all major segments in Q2.

Pennant cited strong clinical quality in its home health segment as a key reason for its Q2 performance, including outperforming national averages in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) star ratings and preventable hospitalization metrics.

Despite a challenging reimbursement environment and expense pressures, John Gochnour, Pennant’s president and chief operating officer, said the company’s home health revenue increased to $79.2 million, a rise of $17.6 million or nearly 29% compared to the same quarter last year. Total home health admissions grew 26.1%, Medicare admissions rose 21.6%, and revenue per episode increased 5.9%, all over the same quarter in 2024.

The proposed home health payment rule

Leaders also explained that the CMS proposed home health rule could impact managed care and commercial contracts linked to Medicare rates, but expects to use operational levers to control reimbursement risk.

Gochnour described CMS’s proposal to cut payments to home health agencies by 6.4% in 2026 as “seriously misguided, based on flawed methodology and data,” and argued that it conflicts with the administration’s stated goals of reducing deficits and maintaining access to care.

He observed that these cuts will significantly limit home health access for vulnerable patients, especially in rural areas where agencies already face financial difficulties. He stated that the cuts also decrease the competitiveness of home health agencies in recruiting and retaining staff and will lead to an overall rise in health care spending.

“Whatever the result of the 2026 final rule may be, our strong growth, diversified revenue streams and transparent operating model have helped us consistently thrive through disruption,” he said. “Our local teams have already begun preparing operation-by-operation plans for adjusting their businesses to the impacts of the proposed rule.”

The company reported an overall revenue of $219.5 million for the second quarter, an increase of $50.8 million or over 30% and adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million. The company also raised annual guidance based on the momentum of the business and now anticipates 2025 full-year revenue in the range of $852.8 million to $887.6 million.