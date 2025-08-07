Private Duty Services, Home Health Drive Aveanna’s Q2 Revenue Jump 

Aveanna Healthcare (Nasdaq: AVAH) reported significant revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025 during Thursday’s earnings call, driven primarily by private-duty services (PDS) and home health.

“Our second quarter results reflect the continued positive momentum in all three operating divisions as we navigate the third year of our strategic transformation,” CEO Jeff Shaner said during the earnings call. “The acquisition of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care [in April] illustrates our commitment to investing in current markets and new market expansion to facilitate the growth of our core services.”

Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Thrive operates 23 locations across Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, New Mexico, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas. The company primarily focuses on skilled private-duty nursing but also provides pediatric therapy, licensed health aide services and certified nurse assistant services.

The acquisition of the company expanded Aveanna’s PDS offerings in its five current states and added Kansas and New Mexico. Shaner said he expects the acquisition to be accretive to the 2025 results and a valuable addition to the Aveanna portfolio.

Atlanta-based Aveanna Healthcare offers a range of pediatric and adult health care services, including nursing, rehabilitation, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults and home health and hospice services. The company has 327 locations across 34 states.

Second quarter revenue totaled $589.6 million, up from $505 million in the same quarter last year, marking nearly a 17% increase. The overall growth was driven by a $78.2 million rise in private-duty services revenue, a $5.5 million increase in home health and a $1 million boost in medical solutions revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA for the company was reported at $88.4 million, a year-over-year increase of $42.7 million, or nearly 94%.

“Our second-quarter results are highlighted by revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 16.8% and 93.6%, respectively, compared to the prior year. Our team’s relentless focus on operational excellence, disciplined execution and delivering strong clinical outcomes continues to drive our improved results,” Matt Buckhalter, chief financial officer, commented. “In addition, our successful acquisition of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care expands both the scale and capabilities of our pediatric services. Based on our performance and the opportunities ahead, we are pleased to raise our full-year 2025 guidance to revenue of greater than $2.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of greater than $270 million.”

Full-year guidance for 2025 was previously reported at more than $2.15 billion, and adjusted EBITDA was revised from over $207 million.

Speaking on the home health proposed rule for 2026, Shaner said he was “disappointed by the significance” of the proposed cuts of 6.4% and that Aveanna is aligned with the National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) and its home health peers in opposition to the rule.

The rule would be a direct cut to Medicare and seniors receiving and expecting to receive health care at home, although not overly material to Aveanna’s 2026 results, according to Shaner.

“Ensuring adequate access to care for seniors is paramount, especially in America’s rural communities, where there is a dire need for more, not less, access to care,” Shaner said. “We strongly object to the proposed rule for our commenting during [the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] (CMS) open comment period, and will continue to advocate in all 38 Aveanna states for CMS and Congress to halt any cuts to the home health benefit.”