Selecting The Right Home Health EHR: Lessons From Sentara, HarmonyCares, Contessa

Sentara Home Care Services lost $2 million in one year because of unbilled services. The company’s problem: an inadequate electronic health record (EHR).

It was not just finances on the line. Patient care was also compromised because of issues with its scheduling platform, according to Sherry Kesler, director of home health at Sentara Health. The company’s previous EHR software had been sunset, giving Sentara Home Care Services only eight months to convert to a new system completely. The rush meant that when the provider switched over to a new EHR, the technology was not fully equipped to handle the intricacies of home health services.

“Health care is health care, but when you get into a specialty program like home health and hospice, which is very heavily regulated, … we need a partner to help us stay compliant without being solely focused on compliance,” Kesler told Home Health Care News. “When I think of a home health EMR, everything from billing to patient care and in between, it has to be able to handle it. It’s not just one thing that it has to do.”

Sentara Home Care Services’ offerings include skilled nursing care, hospice and infusion therapy. It is the home-based care arm of Sentara Health, a not-for-profit health care system headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia.

After its original EHR was sunset, Sentara Home Care Services switched over to use Epic Systems, a decision driven by the fact that the rest of the Sentara Health system used Epic. While Epic is great in many areas, Kesler said, its offerings are not fully up-to-date on the needs of home health operators. In September, the company announced that it had successfully launched some WellSky products to be used in conjunction with Epic to meet its reporting and oversight needs.

Sentara Home Care Services’ EHR turmoil exemplifies the high-stakes nature of a robust EHR system for a home health organization. Properly selecting an EHR is a high-stakes process and can have great payoff – or extreme consequences – as illustrated not just by Sentara’s situation but other home health providers that also have recently gone through the EHR selection process.

“An EHR serves as the central nervous system for the organization,” Jonathan D’Souza, chief product and technology officer of HarmonyCares, told HHCN. “It manages everything from how patients are scheduled … to the actual clinical workflows … all the way down to how the organization gets paid, with billing and interactions with insurance companies around authorization, claims and ultimately reimbursement. … Because of that, as you can imagine in this day and age, it is critical that it is as much of an enabling tool as possible for the business, as opposed to a point of friction or a detractor for workflow.”

Troy, Michigan-based HarmonyCares provides home-based services including primary care, radiology, palliative care and hospice care in 14 states. It employs over 200 primary care clinicians.

HarmonyCares went live with a new EHR, athenahealth, in June.

D’Souza described a “mixed bag” of homegrown systems and commercially available solutions in use across the sector, though Kesler said providers largely understand the importance of a robust EHR and most providers have the same level of system.

“Some organizations adapt hospice or home health platforms, while others build custom solutions,” Nikki Davis, senior vice president of palliative care programs for Contessa Health, told HHCN in an email. “Integration with broader health systems is often limited, which can hinder care continuity. Contessa’s use of MyUnity places it ahead of many programs that still rely on manual processes or siloed systems.”

Nashville, Tennessee-based Contessa provides a suite of home-based care services, including hospital-level care, rehabilitation care and palliative care. The company has 12 health system partners and 30 health plan partners, serving patients in nine states. Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED) acquired Contessa for $250 million in 2021.

Contessa switched its EHR to MyUnity by Netsmart this year as part of a broader program expansion and transition from Netsmart’s MyAvatar platform.

Choosing priorities

While exact timelines vary, changing EHRs is a six-month to two-year-long process. Knowing when to change systems and the challenges that can occur is crucial.

For HarmonyCares, it became clear that the company would need a new system in order to meet its strategic priorities and scale aspirations over the next three to five years.

“In a company’s evolution, there’s always a set of problems or opportunities as it relates to technology roadmap,” D’Souza said. “Part of the strategic process is deciding when an opportunity has bubbled up to the top of the priority list enough that we’re ready to make that investment.”

Once a company has determined that it needs a new platform, it must outline its specific requirements.

Contessa prioritized an EHR that could document whole-person care, including social, spiritual and psychosocial elements as well as clinical data. It also had to support interdisciplinary teamwork and align with Medicare billing requirements for palliative care, including the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model.

HarmonyCares needed a system that would be as streamlined as possible for its providers, creating the best experience possible and allowing a deeper patient-provider interaction in the home. It also needed to be able to support an interdisciplinary team including care managers, social workers and pharmacists. Lastly, the EHR needed to be able to support HarmonyCares’ goal of becoming the largest provider of value-based home-based care in the country.

“We didn’t want something that was a walled garden,” D’Souza said. “We wanted something that was more extensible, that allowed us to then innovate on top of it, that had a decent marketplace of additional solution capabilities that we could expand over time.”

When looking for tools to supplement Sentara Home Care Services’ current EHR, Kesler prioritized ease of use and quality reporting and oversight. Kesler compared EHRs to grocery stores. Each one has what a shopper needs; the question is how easy it is to navigate its aisles.

Making their choice

Once a provider decides upon criteria, only a finite number of EHR vendors will be able to fit that bill, experts said.

“MyUnity was selected for its ability to support interdisciplinary care planning, its flexible documentation templates tailored to serious illness conversations, and its capacity to integrate with other systems,” Davis said. “It also supports multiple visit modalities, including in-person, telehealth and telephonic encounters.”

Once it decided what its priorities were, HarmonyCares issued a “mini request for proposal (RFP).” A combination of operations stakeholders, clinicians and technology team members then began the selection process.

Sentara Home Care Services conducted in-person interviews with its vendors to determine the best fit. The issue, Kesler said, is that it is not always possible to understand a product’s limitations by looking at it.

“I never imagined having to ask Epic if we could color-code scheduling,” she said. “For home health, we would love to have the color coding. I use it as an example because we didn’t know to ask that when we were interviewing vendors. I do now.”

Sentara Home Care Services opted for WellSky because the data it provides is easy to interpret and actionable, Kesler said.

When deliberating between vendors, providers also must consider the cost of their chosen system.

“Where do you land on the Cadillac to Pinto spectrum?” D’Souza said.

The other main friction point that came up for HarmonyCares when considering EHRs is that one system may do better in one capacity, D’Souza said, but be less robust in another capacity. These concerns can complicate the process of choosing a new EHR, but returning to the original reason the company needed a new EHR can help overcome those challenges.

“Always hearkening back to the key strategic priorities we use when thinking about why we needed a system in the first place helped us overcome those two main friction points,” D’Souza said.