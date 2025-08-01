Signify Offsets Pressure In CVS’ Health Care Delivery Segment 

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported that strong performance from Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY), the company’s home-focused platform, relieved pressure in other parts of its health care delivery business.

Signify’s “solid” Q2 performance was driven by continued substantial in-home assessment volumes, according to the company’s latest earnings statement.

“We saw some pressure inside of our health care delivery business,” Prem Shah, group president and executive vice president, said on the CVS’ Q2 earnings call on Thursday. “That was driven by, what I would say, an Oak Street persistent elevated medical cost, the member mix that we had and then the more robust benefit and supplemental benefit offerings that plans provided to their members. This is partially offset by strong performance at Signify, driven by in-home assessment volumes.”

CVS acquired Signify in 2023 for $8 billion. Dallas-based Signify is a value-based platform offering home health risk assessments and other services by leveraging analytics, technology, health care provider networks and over 10,000 clinicians.

Signify has been a bright spot for CVS in past quarters.

“Aetna members served by Signify have nearly doubled compared to last year, supported by our ability to utilize touch points across CVS Health,” CVS Health President and CEO David Joyner said on the company’s Q3 2024 earnings call.

In CVS overall, its second quarter total revenues reached $89.9 billion, an 8.4% increase year-over-year. Generated year-to-date cash flow from operations reached $6.5 billion. Its adjusted operating income came in at $3.8 billion and it increased its full-year earnings per share guidance to $6.30 to $6.40, up from $6.00 to $6.20.

The company has previously touted strong growth in Oak Street Health, which it acquired for $10.6 billion in 2023. As the company now deals with elevated medical costs at Oak Street, its leaders said they are focused on addressing several key areas: leadership, technology and a “thoughtful approach to center expansion.”

Shah said the company was focused on leadership, and had installed new leaders with experience in value-based care and population health management. It also plans to leverage technology to drive better medical cost management and prioritize patient growth inside new centers.

Chicago-based, senior-focused primary care provider, with some in-home offerings. It operates over 225 centers across 27 states. In 2024, Oak Street reached a $60 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged violations of the False Claims Act related to kickbacks paid to third-party insurance agents.