tango Partners With AmeriHealth Caritas To Enable Post-Acute Home Care In New State

tango, a provider of post-acute care benefit enablement services, has entered the Pennsylvania market through a partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas, a national provider of Medicaid managed care.

This collaboration allows tango to support the delivery of skilled home health care to Medicare Advantage (MA) dual-eligible special needs plan (D-SNP) members in Pennsylvania. The partnership marks a major advancement in improving post-acute care for dual-eligible members in Pennsylvania, according to the company.

“By combining tango’s data-driven, fully delegated home health platform with AmeriHealth’s local expertise and commitment to value-based care, we’re able to create a more seamless, coordinated experience for patients transitioning from an acute or post-acute episode to home,” tango CEO Brian Lobley told Home Health Care News. “This collaboration enables timely and appropriate referral placements, reduces avoidable readmissions and leverages real-time in-home data to support proactive care management tailored to the needs of Pennsylvania’s dual-eligible population.”

Advertisement

Based in Phoenix, tango offers value-based care enablement platforms for payers, risk-bearing organizations and providers to collaborate more effectively in serving MA, managed Medicaid and dual-eligible populations.

AmeriHealth Caritas, based in Newton Square, Pennsylvania, operates in 13 states and the District of Columbia, offering Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Health Insurance Marketplace coverage through managed care, pharmaceutical benefit management, specialty pharmacy and behavioral health services.

Several key challenges emerge when transitioning patients to home-based care, according to Lobley. One major challenge is the ongoing shortage of nurses and caregivers, which can limit provider capacity, especially in underserved areas. Even when patients are clinically suitable for home-based care, a lack of available staff can delay or prevent care from starting on time.

Advertisement

Referral placement presents another challenge, Lobley said. Making sure that patients are paired with the appropriate home health provider is crucial. Delays in this step can cause slower care initiation and missed chances for early intervention. This is particularly vital after a hospital or facility stay, when prompt follow-up is needed to keep patients stable at home.

“Our platform addresses these challenges by enabling real-time, upstream referral management integrated directly into acute family electronic medical records, helping to ensure timely and appropriate placements, even in harder-to-serve areas,” Lobley said. “Our network model also supports more timely starts of care, which is key to helping members achieve better outcomes post-discharge. In parallel, our dedicated care model and value-based provider network help alleviate administrative burdens and focus clinical resources where they’re needed most.”

This coordinated approach improves readmission rates and helps cut unnecessary emergency visits, leading to better outcomes and lower total care costs, he noted.

The platform improves coordination among payers, providers and risk-bearing entities by serving as an integrated infrastructure that combines technology, data, clinical services and network operations across the post-acute ecosystem, according to Lobley.

“Our vision for the future of post-acute care within Medicaid-managed care is to expand our impact across the entire post-acute continuum, while maintaining a focus on enabling recovery and continuous care at home,” Lobley said.

Lobley said the company is exploring new solutions and partnerships aimed at creating a more integrated experience that supports seamless transitions and higher-quality in-home care. The company is also investing in enhanced analytics.

“Given the vulnerability of the Medicaid population, our focus is on creating solutions that not only improve care delivery but also allow us to intervene earlier and more effectively,” Lobley said.