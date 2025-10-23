150-Plus Organizations Call For Congressional Intervention To Stop Home Health Rate Cut

With less than two weeks before the anticipated release of the Medicare home health final rule, over 150 organizations called on Congress to prevent what would be the largest rate cut ever for home health providers.

The letter, led by the National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance) and LeadingAge, said that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has destabilized the home health program and called on congressional leaders to intervene.

“Agencies are closing or shrinking their coverage area, hospitals are struggling to discharge patients, and families are left with fewer care options for their loved ones,” the letter read. “With the 2026 payment rule under review and due by Nov. 1, we urge you to promptly intervene and press CMS to stop the cuts and realign payments.”

The signatories, which include provider, patient, community and advocacy organizations, addressed the letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The current Medicare payment system, and CMS’ three-year record of cutting home health rates, has strayed from Congress’ 2018 budget neutrality requirement, according to the letter.

“CMS’ actions continue to undermine access for millions of older adults and people with disabilities, forcing taxpayers to bear higher costs associated with increased hospitalizations and facility-based care, and putting the Medicare Trust Fund at risk,” the letter read.

CMS’ proposed rule, released in June, contained what amounts to a 9% payment cut to the 30-day base payment rate. The letter is the latest in a surge of protests against the proposed rule. Home health leaders spoke out and organizations launched multi-pronged advocacy efforts. CMS received over 950,000 public comments on the widely opposed proposed rule from providers, patients and other stakeholders.

Since the proposed rule was released, lawmakers have introduced a bill that would pause cuts to the Medicare home health reimbursement rate for 2026 and 2027. The bill’s future remains uncertain, however.

With the expected release date for the final rule fast approaching, stakeholders say they will not cease their advocacy efforts.

“The cuts currently proposed to Medicare’s home health benefit are unsustainable and would be deeply harmful to those who depend on care at home,” Dr. Steve Landers, CEO of the Alliance, said in a statement. “The Alliance will continue to work with policymakers and our stakeholder allies to oppose these harmful cuts and protect access to home health services for millions of older adults, individuals with disabilities and their families.”