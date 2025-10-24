Cornerstone Caregiving Hosts National Webinar to Help Veterans and Families Access VA Home Care Benefits
Waco, Texas – October 23, 2025 — Cornerstone Caregiving, a leading national provider of in-home care, announced today the launch of a national webinar designed to help veterans and their families understand and access their VA Home Health Aide (HHA) benefits.
The virtual event will bring together veteran leaders, clinical experts, and care coordinators to discuss how home-based support helps veterans live safely and independently — reducing hospital readmissions, lowering costs, and improving quality of life.
“Cornerstone Caregiving is forever grateful for the sacrifice veterans have made for our country, and we are honored to serve those who have served,” said Michael Hillman, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Caregiving. “Through education, collaboration, and compassionate care, we’re committed to ensuring every veteran has the opportunity to age with dignity and independence at home.”
Cornerstone Caregiving currently serves veterans across the country and partners with health systems, payors, and community organizations to bridge care gaps for those living with chronic conditions, dementia, or mobility challenges.
Webinar Details:
- Topic: Understanding and Accessing VA Home Care Benefits
- Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Time: 1:00 p.m. CST
- Registration: cornerstonecaregiving.com/webinar
Participants will learn how to navigate VA care eligibility, request in-home services, and coordinate benefits with family caregivers. The session will also include real veteran stories and practical next steps for accessing care quickly.
“Our goal is to empower veterans and their families to understand and access their benefits,” said Megan Hix, Senior Director of National Partnerships. “With the right care and support, veterans experience fewer hospitalizations, improved health outcomes, and greater independence.”
For more information or to register for the webinar, visit cornerstonecaregiving.com/webinar
For immediate help navigating VA benefits contact [email protected] or call (254) 331-2199
About Cornerstone Caregiving
Cornerstone Caregiving is a national provider of compassionate in-home care services, supporting aging adults, veterans, and individuals living with chronic conditions. With over 400 locations across 44 states, Cornerstone’s mission is to help people live safely and independently at home as they age through a culture of Choice, Compassion, Calling, and Challenge.
Media Contact:
Megan Hix
National Marketing Director, Cornerstone Caregiving
[email protected]
www.cornerstonecaregiving.com