BrightSpring Nears Completion Of Amedisys, LHC Group Asset Acquisition

UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) acquisition of Amedisys has placed several home health and hospice assets on the market, opening opportunities for other organizations to expand their portfolios. One of the companies set to close on these assets, BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG), plans to finalize its purchase of a portion of these divested assets in the fourth quarter.

The transaction also includes assets from LHC Group, which was acquired by UnitedHealth in 2023, though the company has largely attributed the assets it is set to acquire to Amedisys, Jon Rousseau, president and CEO of BrightSpring, said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

“There’s always been some of the domestic branches for LHC, but it’s been the minority,” Rousseau said Wednesday. “I think we’ve just more or less said Amedisys in the past. It is a significant majority of those branches. As United was working through all of its final agreements with the FTC, the universe did increase a little bit, not dramatically at all, but a little bit … And we do expect that transaction to close in the quarter.”

The executive said he expects the deal to be accretive to 2026.

BrightSpring provides home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations. Its offerings include pharmacy, home health, primary care and behavioral health services. It operates in all 50 states and provides care to over 460,000 people daily.

The company continues to eye in-home primary care services as a significant opportunity for growth.

“We believe primary care at home remains a large opportunity as we continue to build out the business, particularly as it relates to the benefits of our integrated services,” Rousseau said.

The executive noted earlier in 2025 that its home-based primary care business complements its pharmacy and provider services, enabling it to better manage patient outcomes and improve cash flow.

In-home primary care services have attracted significant investor interest in recent months. Medicaid-focused in-home primary care provider Nest Health raised $12.5 million in August, and hybrid primary care provider Gather Health raised $21 million in July.

The company’s leaders said they prioritize core growth, which includes clear objectives for each of its business segments, and strategic growth, which includes growing its primary care services and upside risk-based value-based contracts.

BrightSpring’s home health average daily census for Q3 2025 was 29,592, an increase of 3% year-over-year. Its personal care census increased 1% year-over-year, from 15,910 to 16,134.

The company’s Q3 revenues rang in at $3,334 million, an increase of 28.2% year-over-year. Its provider revenue increased 9% year-over-year, of which home health care represents about 50% of that revenue.

Its home health segment grew to $188 million in revenue in Q3, up 12% year-over-year. The increase was driven by what the company described as strong quality metrics and patient satisfaction scores, ongoing operational investments, de novo expansion and its preferred provider Medicare Advantage contracts.