Frontline Acquires Integracare, Plans U.S. Entrance; Zingage Raises $12.5M

Frontline Healthcare Partners acquires Integracare

Private equity firm Frontline Healthcare Partners has acquired home-based care provider Integracare.

Following the acquisition, Toronto, Ontario-based Integracare plans to expand into the U.S., Lee Grunberg, president and CEO of Integracare, told Home Health Care News.

“Integracare has successfully completed and integrated four acquisitions over the last few years and is now one of the largest exclusively private pay home care companies in Canada,” Grunberg said in an email. “We are eager to continue to expand through acquisition in both Canada and the United States. Seniors living in Toronto, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, or any other city in North America are alike in their preferences. The vast majority of Seniors want to age at home, maintain their independence and experience joyful living.”

Integracare offers in-home services across Ottawa, Canada, including assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), companionship, registered practical nursing care, palliative care and wound care, among other services.

The deal marks the sixth portfolio company investment made by Charleston, South Carolina-based Frontline. The firm’s portfolio also includes outpatient infusion company LivWell Infusions and behavioral health-focused companies.

Grunberg’s top priorities over the next year are to expand through acquisition, introduce new technology designed to enhance home care services, improve operational efficiency and generate a new recurring revenue model, he told HHCN.

Zingage raises $12.5 million

AI-powered home care delivery platform Zingage raised $12.5 million in early October in a seed funding round.

Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, with participation from TQ Ventures, South Park Commons, WndrCo and executives from Ramp. Zingage will use the funding to expand engineering, its go-to-market and improve operations.

“We invested in Zingage because they have a deep passion to improve the lives of home care agency owners, patients and caregivers, combined with deep knowledge in agentic AI to build the infrastructure for more seamless and efficient administration of home care,” Sofia Guerra, vice president at Bessemer Venture Partners, said in a statement.

Zingage also announced the launch of its home care platform Zingage Operator, which is designed to manage the full cycle of a home care client powered by AI.

Amazing Grace Homecare expands into Kansas

Amazing Grace Homecare has entered its second state.

The Huber Heights, Ohio-based provider now offers its services in Kansas, in Wichita and Sedgwick Counties, according to HomeCare Magazine.

Amazing Grace Homecare provides assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), companionship, respite care and Alzheimer’s and dementia care, among other services.

“Our mission has always been to serve with a spirit of compassion and excellence,” Isaac North, co-founder of Amazing Grace Homecare, told HomeCare Magazine. “We saw a distinct need in the Wichita and Sedgwick County communities for a care provider that treats clients like family. We are thrilled to bring our dedicated services here and are committed to becoming a trusted partner for families seeking the very best care for their aging relatives.”

Always Best Care Senior Services opens new location

Franchise home care provider Always Best Care Senior Services has opened a new location in Studio City, California.

The new location, owned and operated by franchisee Amy Balian, will serve the greater Los Angeles area.

“I am thrilled to bring Always Best Care to the Studio City and North Hollywood area,” Balian said in a statement. “This is a community I know well, and I recognized a real need for quality senior care here. With so many medical clinics, nursing facilities and referral sources in the area, I believe we can make a meaningful impact by supporting seniors and their families with compassion and professionalism. My goal is to provide exceptional care while positively impacting my community.”

Roseville, California-based Always Best Care provides assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), skilled home health services, hospital-to-home care, companionship and hospice support, among other services.