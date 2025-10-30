Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Lauren Adams, Dementia Care Coordinator, The LTM Group

Lauren Adams, Dementia Care Coordinator at The LTM Group, has been named a 2025 Memory Care Innovation Award winner by Home Health Care News.
The Memory Care Innovation Awards program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, and skilled nursing. To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual must be nominated by their peers. The candidate should be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, serving as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Adams sat down with Home Health Care News to share her journey caring for patients and residents with cognitive care needs, her thoughts on the future of cognitive care in senior housing & senior living, and much more. To learn more about the Memory Care Innovation Awards program and view this year’s winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
HHCN: How long have you been a part of the home health & home care industry?
Adams: I’ve been connected to the home health and home care industry since my teenage years, as my mother worked in the field. I officially began working in the industry over 20 years ago and have served in a variety of roles throughout that time.
HHCN: What drew you to caring for patients/residents with cognitive care needs?
Adams: As a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA), I frequently witnessed the frustration and sense of helplessness experienced by both individuals living with dementia (PLwD) and their families. I was inspired to help ensure that PLwD could maintain as much independence as possible and remain in their homes, while also supporting families to prevent burnout.
HHCN: If you could change one thing about cognitive care in the home health & home care industry, what would it be?
Adams: I would improve the overall awareness and education among staff. While skilled professionals receive some foundational training in cognitive care, it’s often limited and surface-level. Providing both skilled and non-skilled staff with ongoing, practical education can significantly improve outcomes and quality of care.
HHCN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will most impact your ability to provide cognitive care in the home health & home care industry in the next five years?
Adams: I believe a growing presence of strong advocates will have the greatest impact. Increased advocacy helps bring earlier recognition of cognitive needs, allowing us to engage with families sooner and provide much-needed education and support earlier in the care journey.
HHCN: If you could describe cognitive care in the home health & home care industry in one word, what would it be and why?
Adams: The word I would choose is varied.
Every day brings different challenges — each home has its own unique environment, family dynamic, and level of understanding about the disease process. Flexibility and adaptability are essential.
HHCN: What’s been the biggest lesson you have learned throughout your career?
Adams: The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that even when you think you know the right answer, it may not be the right answer for that particular person, family, or situation. Individualized care is everything.
HHCN: If you could give yourself advice on your first day in the home health & home care industry, what would it be and why?
Adams: I would remind myself that people can only absorb the information you gave them when they are ready to receive it. Patience and timing are crucial when supporting individuals and families.
HHCN: In your opinion, what qualities should all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
Adams: Award recipients should be flexible, adaptable, and capable of adjusting their approach in real time. The ability to innovate while remaining empathetic and responsive to each unique situation is key.