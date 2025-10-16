The Keys To Building A Durable Hospital-At-Home Program

A motivation to find alternate settings of care, a stable revenue stream and support from leadership are all steps on the ladder to creating a durable hospital-at-home program.

That’s according to Dr. Jeremy Boal, the co-founder of the Mount Sinai Visiting Doctor Program, and the former chief clinical officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.

To successfully roll out a hospital-at-home program, health systems must have strong support of its leadership team, Boal said. He noted that this isn’t always easy, so it is important to start thinking from the perspective of these leaders.

Advertisement

“There’s a great quote that I think about a lot, and it goes like this, ‘Part of the art of driving change is determining the prevailing conversation among leadership,’” Boal said in a keynote address at the Hospital at Home Users Group annual meeting on Thursday.

New York-based Mount Sinai Health System has a network of 43,000 employees, 400 outpatient practices and nearly 300 labs.

Mount Sinai first launched its Mount Sinai at Home program in 2014 as part of a three-year CMS Innovation Center grant. Once the grant period ended, the program continued through funding from different payers, including Medicare Advantage.

Advertisement

Mount Sinai also has a partnership with Contessa Health, an organization that helps health systems provide hospital-level care in the home.

Boal noted that the launch of Mount Sinai’s home-based primary care program would never have gotten off the ground without insight into the concerns of the hospital system’s leaders.

“[This] changes over time,” he said. “Sometimes the beds are too empty, sometimes the beds are too full. Sometimes they’re having challenges with competitors that are starting programs up, and they don’t want to be left behind. Sometimes it’s about novel training opportunities and wanting to be a leader in advancing those for residents and fellows. Gaining insight into what leaders are talking about, and what they’re concerned about, I think, is critical.”

Clinical leaders should always be ready to share their story with health system executives at the drop of a hat, he said, because top executives are often busy and distractible. They desire to quickly understand how the hospital-at-home program solves problems or creates new opportunities.

Boal also noted that instances will occur where they will also need to be ready to re-educate new executives who join a health system.

“The most powerful tool we have for building will is narrative … if we can get really good at telling stories, specific stories, about specific patients, and linking that also to the business case, I think we can really move hearts and minds,” he said.

Boal also noted that home health and hospice providers act as a key source of knowledge for hospitals developing hospital-at-home programs.

“I think the other source of tremendous inciting information that we benefited from enormously, and continue to benefit from, comes out of home nursing agencies and sometimes hospice providers,” Boal said in a keynote address at the Hospital at Home Users Group annual meeting on Thursday.

The government shutdown – which has so far lasted 16 days – has also been top of mind for Boal.

The shutdown has meant the lapse of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Acute Hospital Care At Home program. CMS first rolled out this waiver program in 2020, as a COVID-19 pandemic relief measure. It allowed providers to receive reimbursement for delivering hospital-level care in the home.

“Doing work that’s transformative means that we will frequently encounter seemingly insurmountable barriers, and as long as we keep a really close eye on exactly where we’re headed and what we’re trying to accomplish, we’ll find our way through,” Boal said. “I’m confident about that. I have no doubt, so I would encourage people to not lose heart.”

Looking ahead to the future of hospital-at-home, Boal believes that every market should have at least one provider offering the program.

“If we look 10 years forward, wouldn’t it be amazing, wouldn’t it be wonderful, if you only had to come to the hospital if the hospital-at-home infrastructure wasn’t enough to keep you well, but you had access to it for everything else,” he said.