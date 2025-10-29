This article is sponsored by Mosai. As home health providers navigate increasing reimbursement cuts, rising acuity, and mounting pressure to perform under value-based care, many are rethinking the tools and partnerships that power their operations. With the recent unification of Medalogix and Forcura under the new brand identity Mosai, the combined organization is aiming to deliver a smarter, more connected ecosystem for clinical management and operational decision-making. In this Voices interview, Home Health Care News sits down with Elliott Wood, CEO of Mosai, to discuss the significance behind the rebrand, how the company is helping providers thrive amid regulatory shifts, and what the next five years could look like for home-based care.
Home Health Care News: What life and career experiences have most shaped your approach to your work today?
Elliott Wood: From a career standpoint, I’ve always worked in healthcare technology, and I’ve seen a variety of different parts of the industry focused on healthcare delivery. Early on, my career focused on working with health systems and implementing technology. My first experience in home health and hospice was with Medalogix 12 years ago. From my perspective, the mission our customers are working toward in this space is unique.
There is an incredible mission at play in hospitals—my brother’s a surgeon, and I see that firsthand in the community that he is serving. I’ve always been drawn to home health and hospice because of where care is delivered. That ties into personal experiences, and I know others on our team feel the same way. There’s something unique and deeply personal about this work. We’ve all had parents, grandparents, or friends who needed care after hospitalization or at the end of life, and ultimately, they just wanted the opportunity to go home.
This idea is at the heart of what Forcura and Medalogix have always done. With this rebrand and everything we’re building, our mission is rooted in that very human goal: helping patients get home and supporting our customers with the tools and insights they need to make that happen.
Why the new name and brand identity? What does it signify?
Both Forcura and Medalogix had strong brands and deep reputations in the market. Forcura was a household name, a leader in its space, and Medalogix had built its own respected identity as well. But this rebrand isn’t about choosing one over the other. It’s about signaling to the market, to our customers, to prospective partners, and to our staff that what we’re building now is bigger than what either company was doing alone. It’s a new day.
The combined strength of both teams, the capabilities we’ve developed over time made it clear that we weren’t moving forward as just Forcura or just Medalogix. We’re moving forward as Mosai. That name represents a milestone, not only for our company, but for our people, our clients, and ultimately the patients we serve.
We landed on the idea of a mosaic because that’s what we do: we bring together disparate, often disconnected pieces of information and transform them into a picture that makes sense for administrators and clinicians. That’s the value we deliver—turning fragmented data into actionable insights for better patient care.
What can the industry expect from Mosai, and how is it different from both Medalogix and Forcura in isolation?
Forcura and Medalogix have both been in this industry for a long time. Our leadership teams have always had a close relationship, and we’ve talked for years about ways we could collaborate. We’ve hosted multiple events together. So, the idea of bringing these platforms together wasn’t new; it was driven by a shared vision: create a more seamless, unified experience for our customers. Our clients already juggle so many systems. Fewer logins and more integrated tools go a long way.
The opportunity now is to create something bigger and better than either company could on its own. With Mosai, we can support the full patient journey, from referral all the way through discharge. That means better insights into care delivery, resource allocation, and long-term outcomes. Historically, Medalogix focused on clinical analytics, while Forcura owned the upstream referral and orders management workflows. Now, that data and insight can flow across systems.
Our vision is to be the leading connected clinical intelligence platform in home-based care, while helping our customers elevate their performance in a value-based care environment. By uniting these two companies, we’re creating something uniquely positioned to do that.
Annual home health reimbursement cuts from CMS are forcing providers and practices to do more with less. What can be done, and how is Mosai addressing it?
It’s hard. There’s a lot of empathy on our end for what our customers are facing with the looming CMS cuts, but also the consolidation happening across the industry, ongoing labor shortages, and the growing complexity of working with Medicare Advantage plans. These challenges aren’t isolated—they’re stacking up, all while providers are still trying to deliver great care in the home.
Our job as a technology partner is to go beyond just offering software. We need to be a solution. This means helping organizations run their back office more efficiently, making sure the right care gets to the right patient at the right time, and identifying patients who may no longer be appropriate for home health. Without a platform like Mosai, providers might not recognize that a patient is nearing the end of life. Across all of these critical moments, our goal is to help operators respond smarter and more efficiently.
With the emphasis now placed on value-based care, how is Mosai and its technology helping providers improve clinical outcomes while maintaining good business practices?
One dynamic the broader healthcare industry often misses is that home health is already operating within a value-based care framework through Home Health Value-Based Purchasing. That program has given us a clear template for what value-based care looks like in this space. A major component of this is timely initiation of care, within 24 to 48 hours after a hospital discharge. That one action can significantly improve outcomes. Our referrals product helps make that possible by giving customers the information they need to accept or decline referrals as fast as possible.
Beyond that, effective clinical management is about understanding what’s happening with the patient, right from the start. We help ensure that what’s documented during the in-home assessment is accurate and consistent with the referral documentation. That accuracy creates a full, unified picture of the patient’s clinical and functional status, so providers can design the right care plan and help patients regain their independence.
But it’s not just about doing more, it’s about doing the right amount of care, at the right time. Over-utilizing services can lead to under-serving another patient who may need that care more, especially in a labor-constrained environment. That’s why right-sizing utilization is a key focus.
We also support strong episode management throughout the patient’s stay. If a patient’s risk for hospitalization is increasing or their condition changes mid-episode, the care plan needs to adjust accordingly. We help providers detect those shifts and respond in near real time.
Then at the end of the episode, it’s about making the right call: Should the patient be discharged to the community? Do they need continued services? Or are they approaching end of life? If so, has there been a conversation about goals and quality of life—not necessarily a hospice conversation, but a deeply human one about what’s most important to that patient? Too often, those conversations either don’t happen or don’t happen soon enough. Our platform helps identify those moments and gives providers the opportunity to be a trusted voice in that critical stage of care.
Where do you see the home health industry in five years? How does Mosai fit into that equation?
There are two major themes I see shaping the home health industry over the next five years. First is the need for operational efficiency, as referral management and clinical analytics must become more streamlined to keep up with market pressures. Our customers are being squeezed on multiple fronts, and those efficiencies are no longer optional, they’re essential.
Second is connectivity. One of the biggest challenges our customers face is how they’re perceived in the broader value-based care landscape. Too often, the partners who are bearing risk don’t fully understand the work our home health providers do. They don’t see the challenges they’re managing or the risks they’re mitigating to keep patients healthy and at home.
This is where we believe Mosai can make a real difference. In addition to facilitating smoother patient transitions, we should also be closing the feedback loop and making sure upstream partners truly understand the outcomes our customers are driving. That visibility is what elevates the stature of home health within value-based care.
Looking ahead, we see Mosai playing a key role in helping providers build stronger relationships with Medicare Advantage, with risk-bearing physician groups, and with hospital systems. Regardless of how rate cuts unfold, this kind of integration into the broader value-based ecosystem is the path forward, and we’re building to support it.
In 2026, the home-based care market will be shaped by…
…more consolidation across the industry. We expect that trend to continue over the next several years, but especially into 2026, it will likely accelerate. Providers that are thriving will adopt technologies that improve both efficiency and patient outcomes. We believe a big part of striking that balance lies in the utilization capabilities we offer. It’s not just about delivering more or less care. It’s about delivering the right care to each individual, at the right time, with the right intensity.
Individualized patient care is going to separate providers who can adapt under resource constraints from those who can’t. From our perspective, 2026 is shaping up to be the most complex operating environment many providers have faced, at least since I’ve been in the industry.
There’s also a broader shift happening around partnerships. From technology vendors to service providers, I think the market will become more focused on who can truly deliver value and help operators succeed in this environment. Our goal at Mosai is to be one of those trusted partners, standing alongside our customers and supporting them through what we know will be a very challenging year.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
