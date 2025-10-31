In this Voices interview, Home Health Care News sits down with Luke Rutledge, President of Homecare Homebase, to talk about his career journey, what inspires him as a healthcare technology leader and his vision for the industry’s future.
Home Health Care News: What life and career experiences do you draw from in your role today?
Luke Rutledge: When I reflect on my career, what stands out most is my passion for building technology teams dedicated to transformation. In technology, change is constant. Over time, I have learned the importance of balancing visionary thinking with disciplined execution. It is one thing to imagine an ideal future technology platform; it is another to ship software, solve real problems, and make progress day by day.
On a more personal level, my work at Homecare Homebase is deeply shaped by my own life. I love our country and believe strongly in the power of care delivered in the home. I have seen that power firsthand. My wife received physical therapy at home, so I understand what clinicians face in a real-life context. That experience drives me to create tools and solutions that make the clinician’s day easier and more effective. Because if we make the clinician’s job better, then patient lives will improve, and that also supports the goal of helping CMS realize the full value of care delivered in the home.
What does innovation look like in the post-acute care space?
That’s a great question. We must not lose sight of what has made post-acute care successful up to now. Innovation should be built on top of those best practices, so the industry continues to move forward. The focus of innovation needs to be on solving clinicians’ problems and addressing the pain points in the home. For example, some urgent care clinics get patients in and out within an hour, whereas a home-health start of care often takes two or three hours due to the documentation requirements. If we can enable the clinician simply to focus on the patient and complete their visit in an hour, that would be game-changing for post-acute care.
How does the drive for innovation shape your role as president of HCHB?
Innovation is one of the cornerstones of my role. First, we must build a culture that fully embraces change, experimentation and learning even when it feels uncomfortable. We try new ideas, we learn quickly when efforts fall short, and then we relaunch with improved and more refined approaches.
Second, we must be unwavering in how we prioritize our time and allocate our resources by cutting out distractions that delay progress or prevent us from achieving our goals. Our energy must go into what truly matters: working with partners and customers who share our commitment to innovating and bringing meaningful new solutions to market. Ultimately, for home-based healthcare, innovation means better care delivered faster, smarter and more effectively to all patients.
What does innovation NOT look like?
Innovation is not simply adding AI or ChatGPT into old workflows and layering in complexity for its own sake. Real innovation demands deep thought about how new tools are used and deliberate answers to key questions before launching a solution. How will care delivery change? Does the operating model need to shift? Will scheduling look different? Will billing become more about smart decision-making rather than parsing ANSI files?
There are many organizations today that are simply bolting on AI, polishing it up and sending it out to the customer—and I believe that approach will not serve our industry. What we need is a more strategic path that aligns with the direction the industry is headed. Every tool we design must keep a human expert in the loop. Technology should not make clinical decisions. What we should provide are supporting tools. Clinicians must ultimately say, “Yes, this is what I verbally spoke,” or “Yes, this is appropriate care guidance.”
What are some of the innovations you’re most excited to see?
AI is game-changing. I know it is an answer you frequently hear, but AI is truly affecting everyone now. I can only imagine the benefits we will see from scribing and ambient listening that we are excited to share with the market in 2026. Imagine being able to set your device down and start a conversation with a patient. While you are doing the head-to-toe assessment, the system begins automatically filling out the EHR and then surfaces insights like “you missed these questions.” You could catch what you missed while keeping your eyes on the patient and then review the documentation to make sure you have covered everything.
It would be a breath of fresh air for clinicians to complete documentation without painstakingly typing every word, because the system is intelligent enough to distinguish a personal conversation from a clinical conversation—what to document and what not to document. That is what I am most excited to see.
What changes do you think are coming further in the future?
Medicare is no longer the dominant payer; it is clear the field has shifted squarely toward Medicare Advantage. More and more, the talk around payment reform and dismantling traditional healthcare silos is becoming action. Some of our key customers, including those aligned with major payers like Humana and UnitedHealth’s Optum, are embracing value-based care. We have spoken about it for years, and now we are seeing new models in post-acute that focus on the total cost of care for the patient.
In this new paradigm, you must understand the full trajectory of a patient’s health, anticipate when they may drift into higher risk categories, and intervene early. Remote patient monitoring must integrate seamlessly with the electronic health record. Clinicians must be provided with decision support tools that surface insights instead of overwhelming data.
And as payers demand more robust risk analytics and more sophisticated payment structures, our role is to lead the transformation rather than follow it.
In the home-based care industry, 2025 is being defined by…
2025 is being defined by transformation. We are operating under immense pressure to change. With a proposed 6.4 percent reduction in home health payments, clinician workforce shortages, and the acceleration of AI innovation, the environment is being pressure-cooked in real-time. We are on the cusp of seeing true diamonds emerge — organizations that will not just adapt but lead, reimagining how care in the home is delivered and experienced within the framework of value-based care.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
