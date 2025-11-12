Activated Insights Acquires Caregiver Education, Compliance Platform CareAcademy

Activated Insights has acquired CareAcademy, a provider of training and compliance tools for home care, home health, hospice and senior living providers.

The deal expands Activated Insights’ educational programs, recruiting and screening offerings and analytic tools.

“By bringing CareAcademy into Activated Insights, we’re uniting two market leaders with a shared vision to transform the caregiver experience while elevating care quality,” Bud Meadows, CEO of Activated Insights, said in a statement. “CareAcademy’s strong market presence, deep integrations and partnerships across healthcare are highly complementary to our reach across long-term and post-acute care. Together, we are expanding a unified platform for workforce enablement and experience management that drives measurable outcomes and growth.”

Rexburg, Idaho-based Activated Insights, formerly Home Care Pulse, is a software company serving the post-acute and long-term care industries with over 16,000 provider clients. The deal marks Cressey & Company-backed Activated Insights’ second acquisition of 2025. In April, the company acquired WeCare Connect, a communication solutions platform designed for long-term and post-acute care platforms.

Boston-based CareAcademy was founded in 2016 and has over 2,000 home care, home health, senior living and hospice clients. It offers compliance and audit automation technology, analytics and a library of training resources.

Stifel served as CareAcademy’s exclusive financial advisor.

CareAcademy is backed by investors including Boston Impact Initiative, Multiplier Capital, Seae Ventures and Lumina Foundation. It has raised a total of $33.3 million, according to Crunchbase.

The deal creates what Activated Insights called one of the most comprehensive workforce development ecosystems in the post-acute care industry. Including CareAcademy’s training library, Activated Insights’ training library will offer more than 1,100 hours of training in multiple languages.