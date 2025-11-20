Bayada Names Bryony Winn As First Non-Family CEO

On Thursday, Bayada Home Health Care announced that the company has tapped Bryony Winn as its next CEO.

The announcement comes three months after Bayada announced that former CEO David Baiada planned to step down from his role upon the appointment of the company’s next top executive. Winn, the first person to hold the role outside of the Baiada family, will join the company on March 2, 2026, at which point Baiada will join the nonprofit’s board of directors and become senior advisor to the new CEO.

“Bryony believes that health is deeply personal, and that caring for others – often when they need it most – is a privilege,” Baiada said in a statement. “That is the essence of BAYADA, why it is an honor to serve as CEO. Simply put, it’s the best job in healthcare, and she’s the right person for it.”

Moorestown, New Jersey-based Bayada provides home health, home care, hospice and behavioral health care services in 23 states and several countries.

Winn has previously served as the president of Carelon Health, Elevance Health Inc.’s (NYSE: ELV) health care services entity.

“Leading an organization like BAYADA is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Winn said. “It’s a special organization that makes a real, tangible impact on people and health worldwide. I can’t wait to get started.”

Winn has also held roles at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and McKinsey & Company.

“When we began the search for our next CEO, we wanted a leader who would help shape the next 100 years of Bayada – someone who truly gets what makes Bayada special, with a passion for making the health system work better and a track record of doing so,” Mark Baiada, founder and Chairman of BAYADA, said. “Bryony is that leader.”

The news comes one month after the company’s chief government affairs officer, Dave Totaro, announced his upcoming retirement.