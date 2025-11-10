CarePatrol Names Brand President; Health Dimensions Group Revamps Its Team

Best Life Brands welcomes new brand president for CarePatrol

Best Life Brands — the holding company of a number of home care franchise organizations — has named Keith Kuhn as brand president of CarePatrol. CarePatrol President and co-founder Becky Bongiovanni will transition into an advisory role.

“CarePatrol truly embodies what is most important to me: the opportunity to make a real, lasting difference in the lives of families and aging adults,” Kuhn said in a statement. “With CarePatrol’s proven model, dedicated teams, and strong foundation, we are positioned to grow, lead, innovate, and help even more families in the years to come. I am eager to collaborate with our franchisees and team members to further CarePatrol’s mission and vision.”

The Troy, Michigan-based Best Life Brands is a holding company that includes the home-based care companies ComForCare, At Your Side and Boost Home Healthcare. It has more than 600 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Advertisement

The company also owns CarePatrol, a senior care solutions franchise in the U.S. It has over 230 territories sold across 41 states and Canada.

Kuhn has a history with CarePatrol. He partnered with Bongiovanni to establish Preferred Assistance Inc. in the 1990s. This company would eventually evolve into the CarePatrol franchise systems.

Health Dimensions Group makes promotions and builds its team

Health Dimensions Group has added two new team members and has promoted a member of its team.

Advertisement

As part of a series of recent appointments, Wendy Kelly has been promoted to vice president of clinical services and informatics, Jennette Pietrzak joins the company as regional director of quality and clinical services, onboarding and offboarding, and Janna Kovach was named senior director of quality and resident experience.

Health Dimensions Group operates a portfolio of 50 senior living communities across nine states. It also has a major contingent of skilled nursing properties. The company’s consulting experts work with senior living communities, health systems and PACE organizations.

“This investment in our quality team will support HDG’s continued focus on quality outcomes and services across our managed communities,” Barbara Klick, executive vice president of quality at Health Dimensions Group said in a press release. “These three team members share our organization’s deep commitment to older adults and our values of Hospitality, Stewardship, Integrity, Respect, and Humor. We are excited to leverage their invaluable expertise and refined skills to provide our residents with an elevated senior living experience.”

Prior to her promotion, Kelly served as Health Dimensions Group’s director of clinical informatics for three years. Before joining Health Dimensions Group, Kovach served as Align Senior Care Consulting’s vice president of social work consulting and Pietrzak was senior director of quality assurance at New Perspective Senior Living.

A Place for Mom names chief people officer

A Place for Mom has appointed Michelle Deitchman as its chief people officer.

Deitchman previously served as senior vice president and head of human resources at insurance company The Hartford. She will be in charge of strategy and employee experience in her new role.

“I’m inspired by the company’s mission to help families navigate one of life’s most meaningful decisions and energized to shape a purpose-driven, high-performance culture alongside an incredible team,” Deitchman said in a LinkedIn post.

New York-based A Place for Mom is a senior care referral company that connects providers, including home-based care agencies, with families looking for care services.

InnovAge appoints chief medical officer

InnovAge Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: INNV) — one of the largest providers of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model — has named Dr. Paul Taheri as its chief medical officer.

Denver, Colorado-based InnovAge serves seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, California, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The company operates 20 centers across these states, serving 7,740 participants. It is the only publicly traded PACE program. InnovAge officially went public in March 2021.

Taheri comes to the role with over 30 years of health care leadership. He is a board-certified trauma surgeon who recently served as clinical quality advisor to Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

“Paul brings a rare combination of clinical excellence, operational discipline, and strategic leadership to InnovAge,” Patrick Blair, CEO of InnovAge, said in a statement. “With more than 3 decades of healthcare experience and his knowledge as a provider, we welcome him to InnovAge and are excited about the experience and steady leadership we expect him to bring to our clinical teams and the participants we serve every day.”

HHAeXchange beefs up its leadership team

HHAeXchange made a series of new leadership appointments.

The company has named Laura Anderson its senior vice president of product, Dan Ahrens its senior vice president of customer success, and Jack Hunt its senior vice president of network services.

New York-based HHAeXchange is a home care technology platform and an aggregator of electronic visit verification (EVV) data for payers and providers.

“These appointments reinforce our commitment to advancing both our product and service experience,” Paul Joiner, CEO of HHAeXchange, said in a statement. “Laura’s expertise in health care technology, Jack’s experience driving network performance, and Dan’s track record in customer success will be instrumental in delivering the innovative solutions and exceptional support our customers rely on every day.”

Most recently, Anderson served as chief product officer at IKS Health. Ahrens previously held leadership roles at Forcepoint, Atlassian and Gainsight. Hunt previously led technology strategy and delivery at Availity.