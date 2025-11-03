Home Health AI Platform Olli Health Raises $10M

AI-powered home health coding and quality review platform Olli Health has clinched $10 million in Series A funding, the company told Home Health Care News exclusively.

Industry Ventures led the round, with participation from Cannage Capital, Equitage Ventures, Tau Ventures and Arkitekt Ventures. Olli previously raised $2.9 million in a seed funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $13 million.

“With Industry Ventures’ exciting support, we’re adding clinical documentation to our proven coding and quality review service, creating an integrated platform that connects the point of care through final coding and quality review, ensuring maximum reimbursement accuracy and compliance at every step,” Eric Steege, CEO and founder of Olli Health, said in a statement.

The new documentation capabilities are designed to guide clinicians through OASIS assessments and include real-time quality checks and coding intelligence designed to maximize reimbursement, maintain regulatory compliance and reduce clinician workload.

Olli will also use its cash infusion to accelerate growth, according to the company. Founded in 2024, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company now serves over 100 home health companies.

San Francisco-based Industry Ventures manages over $8 billion in assets, according to the firm, and invests in companies from pre-seed to pre-IPO.

“Olli Health has shown remarkable traction with its managed coding and quality review service,” Fanni Fan, partner at Industry Ventures, said. “Their blend of deep domain knowledge and advanced AI positions Olli as a leader in the future of home health revenue cycle operations.”

Olli CEO Steege previously told HHCN that he aims to make its platform “EHR agnostic” and for the company’s autocoding and autoreview algorithms to reach five-minute turnaround times with “better than human” accuracy.

The company claims that it reduces turnaround times by more than 75% and halves quality review costs.

Murray, Utah-based home health provider First Choice Home Health & Hospice found nearly 75% cost savings during a 30-day pilot of Olli, according to Chief Operating Officer Beau Sorensen.

“We are facing wage pressures, especially with our registered nurses, so being able to redirect some of that money to them was significant,” Sorensen previously told HHCN. “Transitioning funds from a cost center to a revenue generation center was extremely helpful.”

Other home-based care companies have also recently attracted significant investor interest.

In October, AI-powered home care delivery platform Zingage raised $12.5 million in a seed funding round. The same month, Arya Health, an AI company with a platform designed to support home health and post-acute care providers in automating scheduling, compliance and other administrative functions, raised $18.2 million in a Series A round.